Saint Paul, MN

Guest
3d ago

Instead of the NEWS building a case against this guy, how about some UNBIASED news reporting and tell us the whole story??? Why did he shoot the young man? Did he possess his gun legally?

IROC-Z
3d ago

The teenager was a trouble making s head, but now all of a sudden he is innocent. he was known for always starting fights and assaultive behavior. i am sure the employee didnt want to be killed.

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Paul Mayor: Recreation center employee accused in shooting had prior suspension

The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A St. Paul man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head outside of the Oxford Community Center last week had previously served a five-day suspension from his job with the city due to "physical altercation" with a patron, according to Mayor Melvin Carter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Police Release Name of Man Found Shot to Death January 17th

(KNSI) – Investigators have released the name of a man killed in east St. Cloud last week. Police say 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman was shot to death at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast on January 17th. Officials say the suspect or suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. No one has been arrested, and police are still investigating what led to Hortman’s death.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Alex Murdaugh's emotional 911 call played in court

Prominent South Carolina attorney, Alex Murdaugh, has been charged with murdering his wife and son. Today in court the recorded 911 call from the night of his wife and son's death was played. Murdaugh also faces about 100 charges related to other crimes, including money laundering, stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. He was being held in jail without bail on those counts before he was charged with murder.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KARE 11

Metro Transit Police Department announces new police chief

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video about Metro Transit crime statistics first aired on Jan. 19, 2023. Ernest Morales III, a former officer from New York, will be the next Metro Transit Police Chief, the department announced Thursday in a press release. Morales III will officially...
SAINT PAUL, MN
wwisradio.com

Escaped Inmate Back Behind Bars

(Hudson, WI) — An escaped inmate from St. Croix County is back behind bars. The sheriff’s office in Hudson says they found Brian Fern in Washington County, Minnesota yesterday. He walked away from the jail earlier in the day. Deputies say Fern had special privileges and was allowed to leave, but he didn’t come back. New charges are likely coming against Fern.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

St. Paul pays $1.3m settlement to Golden family

The family of Marcus Golden held a press conference at Rondo Public Library on Thursday afternoon, January 19, following the St. Paul City Council’s vote to approve a $1.3 million settlement over the 2015 slaying of Golden by St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) officers. Golden was fatally shot in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
fox9.com

Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Hit a pothole in Minnesota? How to file a damage claim, report location

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - If the potholes seem especially bad to you this winter, you’re not alone. "We're seeing potholes a little bit bigger and a little bit more this time of the year than we normally would," said Lisa Hiebert, the public information officer, and marketing manager for St. Paul Public Works.
SAINT PAUL, MN

