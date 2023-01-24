Prominent South Carolina attorney, Alex Murdaugh, has been charged with murdering his wife and son. Today in court the recorded 911 call from the night of his wife and son's death was played. Murdaugh also faces about 100 charges related to other crimes, including money laundering, stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. He was being held in jail without bail on those counts before he was charged with murder.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO