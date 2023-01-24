Winter Storm update from Texoma’s Weather Authority
UPDATE: January 24, 2023, 9:22 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the following counties: Baylor, Cotton, Knox, and Wichita counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2023.SEE WHAT’S COMING: Interactive Radar
A Winter Storm Warning means that heavy snow with accumulations of three to five inches could be present in some areas. Roads will be slippery.
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Texoma for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Updates for the winter storm will appear here along with the latest forecast from our newscasts.Closings and delays in Texoma — January 24, 2023
A winter storm warning has been issued for Childress, Comanche, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman, and Wilbarger counties with all remaining counties in Texoma under a winter weather advisory until Wednesday morning at 6 am.
We are expecting accumulations of around four to six inches for our warning counties while accumulations in the advisory counties could be around one to four inches.
Expect heavy wet snow, due to temperatures at the surface staying above freezing, to mostly accumulate on grassy areas and cars while roadways will be more on the slushy side so travel could possibly be impacted.Close
