Oklahoma State

Winter Storm update from Texoma’s Weather Authority

By Noah Trombley
 3 days ago

UPDATE: January 24, 2023, 9:22 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the following counties: Baylor, Cotton, Knox, and Wichita counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2023.

A Winter Storm Warning means that heavy snow with accumulations of three to five inches could be present in some areas. Roads will be slippery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mYl3_0kOvQ4bz00
The transition from a rain-snow mix to all snow is occurring across west-central Oklahoma. This transition zone will continue to slowly move eastward over the coming hours. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cSKN_0kOvQ4bz00
A map of North Texas and Oklahoma shows when snow will be the heaviest in these areas for Jan. 24, 2023. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Texoma for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Updates for the winter storm will appear here along with the latest forecast from our newscasts.

Closings and delays in Texoma — January 24, 2023

A winter storm warning has been issued for Childress, Comanche, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman, and Wilbarger counties with all remaining counties in Texoma under a winter weather advisory until Wednesday morning at 6 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYkdC_0kOvQ4bz00
Counties with winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for January 24, 2023
When is snow expected to fall in Texoma

We are expecting accumulations of around four to six inches for our warning counties while accumulations in the advisory counties could be around one to four inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJIBl_0kOvQ4bz00
Snowfall Accumulations for January 24, 2023

Expect heavy wet snow, due to temperatures at the surface staying above freezing, to mostly accumulate on grassy areas and cars while roadways will be more on the slushy side so travel could possibly be impacted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih8Rc_0kOvQ4bz00
Tuesday, January 24, 2023, winter storm Texoma’s Weather Authority important points.

Road visibility could also be impacted due to the snowfall rate at certain points tomorrow morning. If you can avoid traveling tomorrow morning it is highly recommended that you do so.

