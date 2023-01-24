Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
wnky.com
Logan County man found guilty of charges in murder case
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – A Logan County man is learning just how long he’ll be behind bars after being convicted of a 2015 murder. On Wednesday, a Logan County jury found Earl Kelly “Tudor” Johnson, 63, of Lewisburg guilty of all charges in connection to the murder of 65-year-old Robert Leslie Wetton.
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Having Stolen Weapon
A Hopkinsville man was charged with receiving stolen property after a gun was allegedly found in his belongings after a traffic stop on North Main Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Delrico McKissick was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for expired registration and during the stop, he was found to have a gun that had been reported stolen in a bag he was wearing. McKissick reportedly told police it was not his bag and he didn’t know there was a gun in the bag. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Sentenced On Federal Meth Trafficking And Firearms Charges
A Princeton man was sentenced Monday to 8 years and 9 months in federal prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, 58-year old Rodney Ware possessed with the intent to distribute 15.51 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine in Todd County on August 8, 2020. Ware also reportedly possessed a high-standard 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun after having previously been convicted of felony offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while armed, and tampering with physical evidence. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky says Ware was also sentenced for violating the National Firearms Act for possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man sentenced in federal drug, firearms case
A Princeton man was sentenced on Monday after being convicted on gun and drug charges in federal court in Bowling Green. Court documents show that 58-year-old Rodney Ware of Princeton was arrested in Todd County in August of 2020 with over 15 grams of pure methamphetamine, allegedly with intent to distribute the drugs. Reportedly, Ware also had a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement received multiple phone calls in the previous weeks regarding a man dragging a dog by a leash and grabbing her by her scruff, causing her to cry. He also allegedly kicked the dog.
wevv.com
Man accused of raping young child in Henderson
A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police tell us that...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With January Rape
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for rape Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on January 2nd the 40-year-old man started rubbing his hands on the woman’s body while she was cleaning at work then held her down as he had intercourse with her. He was arrested Wednesday...
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Vacated In Oak Grove Murder Case
A man charged with complicity to murder in the Oak Grove fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler of Clarksville had his motion to modify his bond denied in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Tyron Holt was initially indicted by a Christian County grand jury on one count of...
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
WBKO
WCSO investigating burglary at South Ford Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue. A male suspect was captured on camera approaching and leaving the home on foot, according to police. The suspect also returned in a vehicle to take more from the home.
wvih.com
Two Arrested For Robbery Of Gas Station
Two people were arrested following a robbery at a Marathon gas station in Warren County Tuesday, January 24. Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call and located one suspect, Ryan Mason, behind the business and detained him. Police say they later learned a second suspect was involved in the...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
WBKO
Adult and juvenile charged with robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24. Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred. One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind...
Police: 3 offenders attack staff in Bowling Green juvenile detention center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Authorities in Bowling Green say three juvenile offenders "orchestrated an attack" on staff within the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Officials say two of the juveniles are in the detention center on charges of first-degree robbery. The third is there on a murder charge. In a...
WBKO
Man arrested after police chase in Franklin
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested following a police chase in Simpson County around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was failing to maintain lane and later reportedly threw narcotics out the window.
Thousands of rounds within a minute: ATF agent warns of new device being attached to guns
The Nashville Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is concerned about a device that can quickly turn a handgun into a machine gun.
WBKO
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
kbsi23.com
Mayfield woman facing drug charges after deputies find meth
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Toni R. Chambers, 39, of Mayfield faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Crane responded...
