ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball film study: Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Minnesota upset bid

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis became the program’s all-time block leader on Wednesday evening in Minneapolis. So it’s only fitting that his shot-blocking prowess became a central theme in the game. The 6-foot-9 senior swatted four Golden Gopher attempts in the last five minutes, and he had six total...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Minnesota down to seven scholarship players vs. Indiana

The losses keep mounting for Minnesota. Indiana has played a significant stretch of the season without starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, but it could be worse. The Golden Gophers will be down to just seven scholarship players when they face the Hoosiers on Wednesday evening (9 p.m. Eastern, BTN).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota

IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

How to watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Indiana Hoosiers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. IU and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Hoosiers won both of their matches against Minnesota last season (73-60 and 84-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Race Thompson is “feeling better every day” after fearing the worst

When Race Thompson went down with a knee injury at Iowa, he feared the worst. Based on the way it looked and felt, the senior forward thought his knee was damaged severely enough to end his season and his IU career. His Hoosiers led the Hawkeyes when that moment occurred, and it played a big role in IU’s crushing defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy