Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball film study: Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Minnesota upset bid
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis became the program’s all-time block leader on Wednesday evening in Minneapolis. So it’s only fitting that his shot-blocking prowess became a central theme in the game. The 6-foot-9 senior swatted four Golden Gopher attempts in the last five minutes, and he had six total...
thedailyhoosier.com
‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory
MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (1/26)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana 61 Minnesota 57 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana defeated Minnesota at Williams Arena on Wednesday evening by a final score of 61-57. The win is IU’s fourth straight in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4) were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 25 points and 21 rebounds. Miller Kopp added 11 points, and Malik Reneau had 10.
thedailyhoosier.com
Minnesota down to seven scholarship players vs. Indiana
The losses keep mounting for Minnesota. Indiana has played a significant stretch of the season without starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, but it could be worse. The Golden Gophers will be down to just seven scholarship players when they face the Hoosiers on Wednesday evening (9 p.m. Eastern, BTN).
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota
IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach
The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
Here's What Coach Yasir Rosemond Said After Indiana's Win over Minnesota
For the first time in his college coaching career, Indiana assistant Yasir Rosemond had to call all the shots on Wednesday night at Minnesota after head coach Mike Woodson couldn't go because of COVID. He helped guide the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory. Here is the transcript and video from his postgame press conference.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball film study: The three ball opened up Indiana’s offense vs. Michigan State
Indiana made some momentum changing 3-pointers against Michigan State on Sunday. And their ability to make those shots had the Spartans unsure of just what to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 18 points in the second half. MSU head coach Tom Izzo called it a “pick your poison” scenario...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosiers for Good NIL collective signs 19 IU athletes across eight sports for ’23 winter class
—————- Bloomington, Ind. – Hoosiers For Good Inc, an official NIL partner of Indiana University Athletics, announced a winter class of 19 community-minded Indiana University athletes who will use their platform and influence to raise awareness for 11 Indiana-based charities, including six new charity partners.
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Indiana Hoosiers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. IU and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Hoosiers won both of their matches against Minnesota last season (73-60 and 84-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
thedailyhoosier.com
Race Thompson is “feeling better every day” after fearing the worst
When Race Thompson went down with a knee injury at Iowa, he feared the worst. Based on the way it looked and felt, the senior forward thought his knee was damaged severely enough to end his season and his IU career. His Hoosiers led the Hawkeyes when that moment occurred, and it played a big role in IU’s crushing defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball's showdown against No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will face its biggest test of the season to date as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Crisler Center on Thursday night. The Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) need résumé-building wins — and few come better than...
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
