WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Moniteau at Keystone and Oil City at Warren boys’ basketball games on Friday. The KSAC large school showdown between Moniteau and Keystone features a Moniteau team that has won four in a row against a Keystone squad that has won six of its last seven games. Moniteau won the first meeting between the two teams this season, 65-53. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will be on the call.

WARREN, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO