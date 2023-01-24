Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Moniteau/Keystone, Oil City/Warren Boys’ Basketball Games Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Moniteau at Keystone and Oil City at Warren boys’ basketball games on Friday. The KSAC large school showdown between Moniteau and Keystone features a Moniteau team that has won four in a row against a Keystone squad that has won six of its last seven games. Moniteau won the first meeting between the two teams this season, 65-53. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will be on the call.
d9and10sports.com
North Clarion’s Hartle, Venango’s Henry Top Two Scorers in D9 Boys’ Hoops through Jan. 25, 2023
District 9 boys basketball scoring leaders through Jan. 25, 2023. RK PLAYER TEAM G POINTS AVG. 27 Riley Klingensmith Clarion-Limestone 15 195 13.0.
d9and10sports.com
Keyser Sets Jamestown Scoring Mark as Panthers Top Muskies Jan 25, 2023
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – In a game won by Saegertown, 59-49, it was Jamestown’s Cam Keyser that put himself in the record books, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. Keyser broke the previous mark of 1,351 set by Mark Shannon in 1980. Keyser now stands at 1,370 career points after his 29 against the Panthers.
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 25, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Reynolds Pins Greenville; Prep Tops Hickory
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Reynolds got four pins and three decisions in a 43-21 win over Greenville. Angelo Lomonte (107), Waylon Waite (114), Greyden Gustas (127), and Chase Bell (133) all got pins for the Raiders. In addition for Reynolds, Tino Gentile (145), Vito Gentile (160) and Brayden McCloskey (189)...
d9and10sports.com
Morelli Steps Down as Warren Football Coach
WARREN, Pa. – After six seasons, Mark Morelli is stepping down as the head football coach at Warren Area High School. Morelli’s tenure at Warren included an overall record of 29-29, including 27-21 in the last five seasons after a 2-8 record in his first year in 2017.
d9and10sports.com
Mercyhurst Tabbed at Preseason PSAC West Softball Favorite
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Mercyhurst University and Shippensburg University were predicted as the top teams of their respective divisions according to the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Preseason Softball Poll, as voted on by league head coaches, the PSAC office announced Wednesday. The East consists of Bloomsburg University, East...
