Read full article on original website
Related
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
MILLIONS of Americans can expect energy costs to increase by more than 100 percent for January. Utility firm San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) issued a warning this week that the cost per unit of natural gas has shot up to $5.11 this month compared with $2.36 a year ago.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.
Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Stimulus checks 2023 update: Are you ready for payments in your states?
A number of stimulus checks were swiftly implemented by the US government in an effort to assist consumers and businesses. In March 2020, the American economy completely shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Remaining Stimulus Checks. While several programs came to an end in 2022, some states still...
Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
February 2023 stimulus payment: These states have remaining checks for eligible Americans!
In February, many but not all states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payment. These payments of up to $600 are intended to assist residents in coping with the high rate of inflation. Stimulus Payment 2023. This has generated several problems and difficulties for all Americans...
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Will gas prices drop in 2023? Experts weigh in
This year has seen record-setting gas prices and drivers are hoping for some relief.
Wholesale egg prices declining
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here's some good news for your wallet.The wholesale price of eggs in the U.S. is coming down, but it will take a few weeks for consumers to see a difference at the grocery store.Egg prices are up 60% from last year.That's due to several factors, including inflation and avian flu, which has killed millions of chickens and turkeys since the start of 2022.But flocks are working to re-populate."So, we've already seen prices come down a couple of dollars a dozen in a lot of the commodity categories," Brian Moscoguri said. Moscoguri serves as a Global Trade Strategist for Eggs Unlimited. "So, I would say the consumers should ultimately be seeing [the] relief on the shelf as soon as the retailers have time to pass those cost savings along."He added this is great news with Easter and Passover just around the corner.
Pennsylvania bill defrays charging station cost for electric car owners
(The Center Square) – Electric vehicle (EV) owners could see some savings thanks to the state government, but the benefits would flow to the already-well-off. The boost comes in the form of a tax credit, worth up to $2,000, to install an electric vehicle charging station or port. The...
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Comments / 0