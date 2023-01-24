Cold snap hitting Central Florida tonight

, Fla. — A quick cold snap is cooling things down in Central Florida.

Some areas were 15 degrees colder on Monday than Sunday due to the cold front rolling in very early Monday morning.

It’s been windy behind the front today, with northwest gusts drawing colder air into Central Florida. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s in most spots.

By Tuesday afternoon, we’re already back to the mid-70s, and by Wednesday, the 80s are back.

But then, another front and another round of showers Wednesday night and another blast of colder air is expected by the end of the week.

Afternoon forecast: Monday, Jan. 23

