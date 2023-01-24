Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic changes are coming to Jonesboro; the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the city of Jonesboro are working together to build a bypass from Interstate 555 to U.S. Highway 49. The bypass would start the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and catch U.S. Highway 49...
whiterivernow.com
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building
A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View mayor says water still flowing despite power outages
Mountain View Mayor Roger Gardner says it’s taking a big effort from employees to keep water flowing to customers when the electricity is off. Gardner told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman on Thursday the pumps have to keep going to get the water from the river to the water plant, and it gets down to manual labor.
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Kenny Pitcher for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Kenny Pitcher (pictured with Citizens Bank’s Ashley Engles), a skilled maintenance employee at the Batesville School District, was named Monday to receive the January “Citizens Bank Above & Beyond Award.”. Being a team player with an ambition to bring his best on and off the clock, Pitcher’s colleagues...
Kait 8
Construction begins on new home for Paragould police
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest construction in Paragould is looking to put city employees and the police department under the same roof for the first time. The city tore down an old house right across the street where their offices are now and will build a new headquarters from scratch.
Villager Journal
Sharp County well represented at 2023 Winter Conference in Little Rock
There were several city officials representing different cities of Sharp County at the 2023 Winter Conference of the Arkansas Municipal League, held on Jan. 11-13 in Little Rock. Pictured from left to right are Highland Mayor Kyle Crawford, Highland Recorder/Treasurer Mary Wiles, Ash Flat Recorder/ Treasurer Charlotte Goodwin, Cherokee Village Mayor Steven Rose, Hardy Mayor Ethan Barnes and Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson.
Kait 8
New bookstore brings excitement and concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro there are mixed feelings, some people are excited to explore the big box store again, but one small business owner does not share that same feeling. This announcement comes almost three years after the old location...
Kait 8
Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Book lovers of Northeast Arkansas can rejoice. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Barnes & Noble will return. According to a news release, the store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1 space in the Crossroads Shopping Center.
neareport.com
Barnes & Noble coming back to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Barnes & Noble bookstore will be returning to Jonesboro. Barnes & Noble will occupy the previous Pier1 space, anchored by Office Max, within the Crossroads Shopping Center at the Caraway and Highland intersection, a release from Haag Brown Commercial said. The national chain bookstore previously occupied...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jeffery William Beck
Jeffery William Beck, 58, of Mt Pleasant, AR died peacefully on January 23, 2023, in Batesville AR, with loved ones at his side. Per his wishes, no services will be held and he will be later laid at rest next to his father in Melbourne Arkansas. Although his life span...
Kait 8
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
neareport.com
$10K in cash, over $20K in property reported stolen from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. – A major theft was reported this morning to the Jonesboro Police Department. It happened at the business “Kam Kollection,” 2005 East Highland Drive, sometime between January 21 and January 26, when the report was filed. The building owner noticed the burglary Thursday morning and contacted the renter, who arrived a short time later. Responding police noted the front door was propped open with a shelf from inside of the business and merchandise was thrown all over, including in the grass outside the front of the store.
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Linda Sue (Wood) Robertson
Linda Sue (Wood) Robertson, 80 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She and her twin Brenda were born April 8, 1942, in Bay Village, Arkansas the daughter of Edgar and Pauline (Bumgarner) Wood. Linda married Mr. Joe Maynard Robertson Sr. and they enjoyed 51 years before his passing on January 25, 2014. Her parents preceded her in death, also her twin sister, Brenda Landreth, and one grandson, Drake Ford Sloan. Linda was a homemaker, a member of the Bay Village Assembly of God Church, and enjoyed sewing, canning, quilting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She is also a member of the Eastern Star Organization. She is survived by two sons: Joey Robertson of Bay Village and Kurt (Melanie) Robertson of Jonesboro, Arkansas, two daughters: Carol (Mark) Thomas of Bartlett, Tennessee and Edie (Jack) Martin of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, three brothers: Sam Wood and Jimmy Wood both of Bay Village, Arkansas and Joe Wood of Surprise, Arizona, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday ~ January 27, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 P. M. at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be Saturday ~ January 28, 2023, at Bay Village Assembly of God Church at 10:00 A. M. Interment will be in Bay Village Cemetery. Bro. Steve Mabry will conduct the service and the Family will serve as active pallbearers.
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
fox16.com
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
STUTTGART, Ark. (Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame) – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023 at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:...
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
neareport.com
Still no answers in the death of Marshall Price
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The family of the man killed in Greene County Jail after being incarcerated for kratom has still not received answers in his death. “We have not received any response,” his daughter, Julian Jones, told NEA Report on Monday. Almost two months have passed since Marshall...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Faithlynn Rose Croney
Faithlynn Rose Croney, 1 year-8 months-27 days old, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away January 23rd, 2023, in Little Rocky, Arkansas, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27th, 2021, in Batesville, Arkansas to Chester Wayne Croney Jr. and Shania Lynn Sisco Croney. Faithlynn was a ray of...
whiterivernow.com
BREAKING: Winter weather causing major traffic issues
The winter weather conditions are causing traffic headaches throughout Independence County. Authorities urge drivers to stay home if possible. Four-wheel drive vehicles and tractor-trailer rigs are even having issues in the wintry mix, according to scanner traffic. For a complete list of closings and cancellations, please refresh the White River...
