January 23, 11:25 PM Weather Forecast Update-Winter Storm with Heavy Wet Snowfall Wednesday, Followed by Additional Rounds of Winter Precipitation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s Basketball got its first-ranked road win of the year. The Boilermakers took down the number 22 ranked team in the nation, beating Illinois 62-52. Heading into this game head coach Katie Gearlds said she wanted her team to focus on several different objectives. She wanted her team to stop Kendall Bostic from getting rebounds, her team's rebounding to be better, and her team to be tough to beat.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO