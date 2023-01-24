January 23, 11:25 PM Weather Forecast Update-Winter Storm with Heavy Wet Snowfall Wednesday, Followed by Additional Rounds of Winter Precipitation

Read full article on original website
January 24, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Snow, Windy & Then Much Colder Weather....More Snow & Even Ice Down the Road...
I pushed the 4-6" just a hair more to the south & also pushed "isolated +8"" amounts a bit more to the south based on latest trends seen in the evolution of the storm & the modeling of it. 4-6" should occur Pine Village & Pence to Octagon to Chalmers...
Prep work in progress ahead of winter storm
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette said it is one step ahead of the incoming winter storm. Dry weather Monday and Tuesday allowed crews to pretreat roads with saltwater. Employees from several city departments chipped in to help. Dan Crowell with the street department said they covered...
South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer. The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing. The work is part of an...
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
Heritage Trail in Lafayette to extend to Wabash Avenue Neighborhood
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Winter weather is in full effect but some people are still dreaming of hiking and biking. One of those dreams is building an extension of the Wabash Heritage Trail to the Wabash Avenue Neighborhood. Lafayette economic development Director Dennis Carson says the project is part...
28th annual Winter Warmer charity event happening Jan 28
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 28th annual Winter Warmer fundraiser is happening Saturday at Lafayette Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Laura's Kids. Owner Greg Emig and his wife started the nonprofit after his sister-in-law Laura, a Purdue senior, died unexpectedly. The nonprofit donates funds to charities in Greater...
Neighbors invited to speak their minds on near-West Side development
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Planners want input from people living outside West Lafayette city limits, as they look ahead to future growth over the next generation. Wabash Township residents are invited to share their thoughts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Klondike Middle School. Another public input meeting happens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klondike.
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
Purdue upsets Illinois on the road winning 62-52
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s Basketball got its first-ranked road win of the year. The Boilermakers took down the number 22 ranked team in the nation, beating Illinois 62-52. Heading into this game head coach Katie Gearlds said she wanted her team to focus on several different objectives. She wanted her team to stop Kendall Bostic from getting rebounds, her team's rebounding to be better, and her team to be tough to beat.
Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
Jurors for Delphi homicide trial will be chosen from Allen County
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Special Judge Fran Gull announced on Tuesday that jurors for the trial of Richard Allen will be chosen from Allen County. The northeastern county contains the city of Fort Wayne and is the third-most populous county in Indiana according to the 2020 Census. On Monday...
Head coach Ryan Walters finalizes Purdue Football coaching staff
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier today Purdue Football officially announced its brand new football program. Head Coach Ryan Walters took his time and put together a very impressive group of coaches. According to Purdue Sports, Walters made his first two hires in his first week here. They were...
Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed. News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.
Suspect in apartment complex shooting convicted of attempted murder
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman faces up to 60 years in prison for firing gunshots at an employee of an apartment complex in Lafayette. 64-year-old Antoinette Green was convicted on all counts, including attempted murder, for the shooting last August at Spring Gardens apartments. She was arrested in Gary after the shooting.
New Purdue LGBTQ Center grand opening
PURDUE UNIVERSITY, Ind. (WLFI) — The University first opened their LGBTQ Center in 2012 with just one room dedicated to them. Today they are opening their new state of the art Center for all students, staff and community members to use. The opening celebration will take place later this...
