WSOC Charlotte

Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for convenience store robber

A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the second time in a week, a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Two arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Lancaster County, deputies said. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Tirzah Church Road on Thursday morning, after previously conducting an undercover investigation.
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station

Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail. The biannual event was able to make a rebound, partially because more people are working in the service industry again. Targeted attack on Rowan County Dollar General Worker. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Indian Land Teacher Charged with Drug Trafficking

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teacher at Indian Land High School and a second suspect were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking and other crimes, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tirzah Church Road based...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords

A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 1 hour ago. For the second time in a week, a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Jovontay Williams

Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. Updated: 8 hours ago.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WBTV

York County residents struggling to find housing

Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

