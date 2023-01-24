Read full article on original website
RCSO: Woman taken to Richmond County shelter had stolen vehicle
ROCKINGHAM — A Mecklenburg County woman currently on probation is accused of having a stolen car in Richmond County. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had “dealt” with 33-year-old Kayla Yvonne Alley, of Pineville, at an unnamed convenience store on Airport Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
'I felt so vulnerable' | Charlotte woman looking for new apartment after recent burglary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said violent crime was down in 2022, the overall crime rate was still up. That includes property crimes, such as burglaries, which were up about 8% from 2021. Already in 2023, some Charlotte residents feel burglaries are taking off. Andrea Moore...
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
CMPD searching for convenience store robber
Man, teenager arrested after attempted armed robbery in Mooresville: Police
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at 119 Super Sport Drive, the location of Carolina Beverage Group.
1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
Two arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Lancaster County, deputies said. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Tirzah Church Road on Thursday morning, after previously conducting an undercover investigation.
CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station
Indian Land Teacher Charged with Drug Trafficking
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teacher at Indian Land High School and a second suspect were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking and other crimes, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tirzah Church Road based...
Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords
WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Jovontay Williams
York County residents struggling to find housing
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
Kannapolis family who experienced homelessness gets new house
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis family has a new place to call home. Yesenia Rios left New York with her two young children five years ago in the hopes of getting a fresh start in the Carolinas. The mother ran into unexpected challenges after arriving in Kannapolis and found...
Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The transportation director for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is scheduled to talk about the district’s new Express Stops bus program Friday morning. WBTV first mentioned the program back in December. A number of magnet high schools will take part, impacting more than 5,100 students. It is set...
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, dozens of volunteers fanned out across the county trying to get a one-day count of how many people don’t have a home. It’s the annual Point-in-Time count here in Mecklenburg County. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population...
‘No accountability from the landlord’: Corporate housing tenants protest living conditions and high rent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tenants are making it clear they’re not happy. “No accountability from the landlords...that ain’t right!” chanted demonstrators. They are protesting what they call poor living conditions, pointing the finger at a corporate landlord that owns property they call home. Invitation Homes has...
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
