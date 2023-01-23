Read full article on original website
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
Arcadia doughnut shop fundraising to help Monterey Park shooting victims
A couple in Arcadia is selling doughnuts to raise money for the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting. It's an effort to honor the victims, including one who was very close to the couple.
Investigators have not established a link between the Monterey Park gunman and the victims
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday announced that officials have learned more about the man at the center of the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. A motive, however, remains elusive. Authorities say the suspect, […]
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
NBC Los Angeles
Why It Took 5 Hours for Authorities to Alert the Public About Monterey Park Gunman
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that left 11 people dead, authorities have been scrutinized as to why it took five hours to alert the public that the shooter was on the loose. When asked for an explanation regarding the delay, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
KTLA.com
These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
L.A. Bureau of Sanitation truck fatally strikes person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks this afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman.
LAPD: Suspect arrested in hit-and-run deaths of 2 boys in South L.A.
Authorities have arrested a suspected hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured, police said today.
Bicyclist Fatally Struck By SUV in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Thursday evening in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist down in lanes at East First and San Lorenzo Streets just before 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26.
myburbank.com
Police Capture Robbery/Burglary Suspect After Neighborhood, School Lockdown
Burbank police received a call around 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, of a robbery that had just occurred at Starz Liquor at Orchard and Olive. According to a release by Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, the clerk told police that “a man entered the establishment, selected merchandise, and left without paying. When the clerk confronted the suspect outside, he assaulted her and fled.”
1 injured in explosion at USC, building evacuated
An explosion of unknown size and origin has occurred at a three-story science building on the USC campus, at 923 Bloom Walk, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.
( CNN ) - The individual accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night has been positively identified as the man who was discovered dead inside a white cargo van during a standoff with police in Torrance, California. Huu Can Tran, 72, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference on Sunday.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim. Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anaheim […]
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
2 Rescued from Vehicle After Traffic Collision in Pacific Palisades
Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, CA: Two victims were trapped in need of rescue after a traffic collision involving two vehicles early Friday morning, Jan. 27, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to...
