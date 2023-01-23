ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
POMONA, CA
KTLA.com

These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

Body found near Orange County recreational park

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Key News Network

Bicyclist Fatally Struck By SUV in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Thursday evening in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist down in lanes at East First and San Lorenzo Streets just before 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26.
POMONA, CA
myburbank.com

Police Capture Robbery/Burglary Suspect After Neighborhood, School Lockdown

Burbank police received a call around 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, of a robbery that had just occurred at Starz Liquor at Orchard and Olive. According to a release by Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, the clerk told police that “a man entered the establishment, selected merchandise, and left without paying. When the clerk confronted the suspect outside, he assaulted her and fled.”
BURBANK, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Malek Sherif

Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.

( CNN ) - The individual accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night has been positively identified as the man who was discovered dead inside a white cargo van during a standoff with police in Torrance, California. Huu Can Tran, 72, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference on Sunday.
TORRANCE, CA
KRON4 News

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy