hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore through Pauoa Valley home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a 2-alarm blaze in Pauoa Valley Thursday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene about 5:15 p.m. at 2345 Kaola Way. Upon arrival, they found flames emanating from a 3-story home. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack from multiple locations with handlines and a high-volume...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman and sources say her disappearance may be linked to a separate case in which a man reported missing was later found dead. CrimeStoppers sent out a missing persons report for 36-year-old Johnalynn Ilae around...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities investigating suspicious bag outside FBI building in Kapolei
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspicious bag was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday, but officials say there’s no threat. According to FBI spokesperson James Curry, a staff member found the unattended bag in the visitor parking lot of the building sometime after 12 p.m. FBI special...
Crash investigation leads to neighborhood evacuation
Maui police are investigating a single-car crash that occurred last night which evacuated an entire neighborhood.
KITV.com
Man, 30, critically injured in suspected DUI crash on Diamond Head Road
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition after crashing his moped on Diamond Head Road while allegedly driving under the influence, late Wednesday night. A 30-year-old man was driving eastbound around 11:45 p.m. when he lost control and veered right, striking a curb and a sign before being ejected from the moped.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man suspected in child abduction appears before judge
hawaiinewsnow.com
To tackle illegal activity, these rangers are coming to a city beach park near you
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has launched a new program aimed at putting more eyes at city beach parks to spot illegal commercial activity — and they’re accepting applicants. The Parks Department is calling them “park rangers.”. The city is investing approximately $800,000 into the program. Officials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hero has emerged from a shooting in Waikiki that happened earlier this month. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa said he was in a bar when shots were heard from outside on Lewers Street on Jan. 6. Issa said he thought someone was trying to enter the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emotions run high in court at sentencing of man convicted for a deadly Hawala crash
Honolulu county laws all tourists should know
The Honolulu Police Department is reminding the public about the laws they enforce in Honolulu County.
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
KITV.com
Woman critically injured after driving into ditch off Farrington Highway
A woman is in critical condition after driving off of Farrington Highway and into a ditch. On January 24, 2023, around 2:45 p.m., a crash involving a single vehicle occurred in the Mokuleia area.
KITV.com
Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lynn Kawano details moments in court following exoneration of man wrongfully imprisoned for murder
KHON2
Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former head of the state police union broke into tears on the witness stand Thursday when he talked about the false allegations that he padded his overtime. “I feel like I’m a failure, I failed my family, I failed my fellow officers,” said Tenari Maafala, who...
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
