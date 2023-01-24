ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiea, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore through Pauoa Valley home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a 2-alarm blaze in Pauoa Valley Thursday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene about 5:15 p.m. at 2345 Kaola Way. Upon arrival, they found flames emanating from a 3-story home. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack from multiple locations with handlines and a high-volume...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Authorities investigating suspicious bag outside FBI building in Kapolei

Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police have closed down a portion of Booth Road between Booth/Star Road and Pacific...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Man, 30, critically injured in suspected DUI crash on Diamond Head Road

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition after crashing his moped on Diamond Head Road while allegedly driving under the influence, late Wednesday night. A 30-year-old man was driving eastbound around 11:45 p.m. when he lost control and veered right, striking a curb and a sign before being ejected from the moped.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man suspected in child abduction appears before judge

Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. Authorities...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
HONOLULU, HI
Washington Examiner

Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy