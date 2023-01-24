Read full article on original website
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 19 at 1:09 p.m., a caller reported that he was helping clean up after a funeral at Cross Timbers Community Church when another man threatened him and pushed him. Police responded, but the caller became irritated when police asked him to identify the suspect, and he only wanted to show an image of the man who supposedly pushed him. “His behavior was odd and he could not tell me what he wanted,” the officer noted. The officer also saw a video where someone said that the caller was harassing women at the church and was asked to leave. The officer later learned that the funeral ended more than three hours before the subject called, and he had no business being at the church. He was advised to leave multiple times, and eventually complied.
Bartonville Police Blotter
The Bartonville Police Department from November 1–30 had 396 calls for service, two resulted in incident reports, and five motor vehicle crash reports were taken. Here are some recent police calls:. Nov. 12: Officers responded to the 80 block of McMakin Road for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash with...
Blotter: Arguments between two couples turn physical
Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member was reported on Dec. 11 after an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend turned physical and police were called. The male was not affiliated with TWU and was trespassing on campus. The female stated that she did not want to press charges. The case is closed.
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MITCHELL, THERON TYRONE; B/M; POB: AK; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: BARRY TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
Woman found fatally shot in SUV at Dallas park, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking to arrest any suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Dallas' Tenison Park. According to the department, officers noticed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes while on patrol. They saw it in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.
Arrest Made in Homicide at 4200 West Illinois Ave
Delgado is charged in the homicide that happened in the 4200 block of West Illinois Avenue on November 5, 2022. The investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot in a parking lot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Delgado was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
Sheriff’s Corner — January 2023
With the advancement in technology, we implemented an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program in 2019. Lieutenant Robert Hamilton is over the program and currently has five FAA Part 107 certified UAV pilots. The training is a six-week course that goes over the laws and regulations and how to operate the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) commonly referred to as drones.
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 11/16 – Animal bite report– Thornhill Cir – Officer was dispatched to a report of a cat having scratched the owner. 11/18 – Animal cruelty report– McMakin Rd – Officer responded to report of a dog...
Man wounded in shootout with Dallas police dies, was wanted on capital murder warrant
A man shot by Dallas police Wednesday has died. He was wounded in a shootout with Dallas police who pulled over a car in which he was a passenger. The man was wanted for capital murder in another city
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
Fort Worth Police Say Deadly Car Crash Tied to Intersection Take Over
Fort Worth Police believe a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others was tied to an intersection takeover, where cars blocked the road and were speeding and drifting. Sunday night just around 11:07 p.m., Fort Worth Police said officers were called to University Drive near West...
Capital murder suspect dead after shootout with Dallas officers, police sources say
DALLAS — A capital murder suspect is dead after a shootout with Dallas officers who were serving a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday afternoon, police sources told WFAA. A Dallas officer was shot during the incident but is expected to be OK, police said. During a news conference,...
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
SUV crashes into Lake Worth swimming pool
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Crews in Lake Worth spent Tuesday evening cleaning up after an SUV crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard swimming pool. Lake Worth police shared photos from the crash on Lakeside Drive. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police at the scene say there were...
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
