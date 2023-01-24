Read full article on original website
48hills.org
Why it makes sense for stakeholders to sue the city for failing its affordable housing goals
Sup. Dean Preston announced this week an intriguing, if counter-intuitive concept: He wants to let nonprofits sue the city if it fails to meet its affordable-housing obligations under the new Housing Element. The idea of a city official encouraging outside entities to sue the city doesn’t make sense at first:...
SF officials approve Mayor Breed's plan to expedite city hiring process
SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan to expedite the city's hiring process was approved by the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday. The city of San Francisco is currently facing a vacancy rate of over 13 percent for permanent positions, which is double its pre-COVID rate. Nearly 4,600 positions are vacant across all city agencies, including essential jobs like bus operators, police officers and public works personnel. With an average of 250 days to fill a permanent position, Breed said San Francisco is losing applicants who are interested in working for the city, but cannot afford long wait...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Orders Belt-Tightening as City Budget Implodes
San Francisco’s budget deficit is poised to launch major debates over what gets funded, and what gets cut, as city departments prepare for serious belt-tightening. A combination of rising expenses and diminishing revenue sent the city’s estimated deficit to $728 million, according to the most recent projections, and Mayor London Breed’s Office has told departments to slash spending and prepare for the worst.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council to reorganize government as revenue shrinks
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council is expected this week to promote the city’s housing division to a full department to help with recruitment and move the code enforcement section out of the Police Department as it seeks to save money during mid-year budget adjustments. The city council...
oaklandside.org
Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
KTVU FOX 2
Proposed affordable housing on DMV parking lot unanimously approved by San Francisco supes
SAN FRANCISCO - Moments after approving an expanded goal for affordable housing construction on Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors called on the state to build housing on top of San Francisco's California Department of Motor Vehicles field office parking lot. Passed unanimously, the resolution urges state officials to...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council votes to bolster code enforcement
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council voted to add another code enforcement officer on Tuesday, despite shrinking revenue and difficulty recruiting for the vacant positions the city already has. The council unanimously voted to add the additional officer during mid-year budget discussions at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council...
kalw.org
SF town hall focuses on tent encampments
On Dec. 23rd, U.S. District Court Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland entered a preliminary injunction forbidding the city to enforce or threaten to enforce local ordinances against encampments on city streets as long as the city did not have enough beds to shelter all unhoused individuals. The city has not...
PLANetizen
San Francisco Plans for 82,000 New Housing Units
State regulators at the California Department of Housing and Community Development have granted preliminary approval to the housing element of the city’s General Plan, reports J.K. Dineen in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle. San Francisco’s proposed housing element would allow planned capacity for 82,000 new housing units.
Oakland housing activist arrested during protest over residential eviction protections
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Sheriff arrested a housing activist Tuesday as her group staged a demonstration in the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' chambers to demand basic eviction protections for residential tenants in the unincorporated parts of the county. The sit-in by Moms 4 Housing, which advocates for housing as a human right, started Tuesday afternoon at the County Administration Building in Oakland. Moms 4 Housing members and supporters were planning to demonstrate in the board chambers there for 60 hours for the 60,000 tenants in the county. But following the arrest of member Dominique Walker, the group went...
Tallying error in Oakland, Calif., led to inaccurate election results
On December 28, 2022, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters acknowledged in a press release that the initial certified results were incorrect for the school director race in District 4 of the Oakland Unified School District in California. Although Nick Resnick was certified as the winner of the race in...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Public Library Vandalized With ‘Foreign Objects’ in Toilets
San Francisco Public Library’s toilets have been vandalized, forcing an emergency closure and damaging multiple floors of the facility. A spokesperson for the library said a plumbing failure affected three levels of the Main Branch. Foreign objects were dumped into the library’s toilets on the third floor Friday, affecting...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley Hills residents indefinitely relocated after mudslide
An excavator rotated back and forth in the Park Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning, picking mounds of mud off a home that was hit by a debris flow in the Berkeley Hills last week. It was among several residences impacted by the rain-related event near The Spiral at the Berkeley-Kensington border,...
sfpublicpress.org
Facing Brutal Storms, Homeless People Encountered Hurdles to Finding Shelter
Many San Franciscans who don’t have permanent homes struggled to stay dry and access inclement weather resources in January amid historic storms that killed at least 19 people statewide and brought heavy rain and winds gusting up to 90 miles per hour across the Bay Area. San Francisco took...
sfbayview.com
SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers
In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
SFist
Expensively Shored-Up Berkeley Hillside Once Again Giving Way; 14 Homes Red-Tagged Due to Another Landslide
A hillside in the Claremont Hills area of the Oakland/Berkeley Hills that has given way in wet winters before — and that has been shored up at great expense by at least two property owners over the last two decades — gave way to a significant landslide again last week. And property owners below it remain fearful of further slides.
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
sfstandard.com
SFPD Increases Presence in Asian Neighborhoods After Mass Shootings
After two mass shootings in California during Lunar New Year, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is boosting its police presence in neighborhoods with majority Asian populations. At a press conference Thursday, Police Chief Bill Scott said the department has immediately put up a plan to increase the uniformed officers...
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite
Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
