ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

West Haven neighborhood fed up with trash left illegally on streets

By Jayne Chacko
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdir7_0kOvKhpV00

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors in West Haven are fed up over illegal dumping on their streets — and one neighbor is now offering a reward for information.

David Killeen has lived in the Old Field Creek neighborhood for 15 years. He’s seen trash left in the marshes near his home.

“We see couches, we see TVs, we see chairs, large toys,” he said. “It’s insulting to think that somebody thinks that it’s okay to dump on our neighborhood. It makes it harder to keep it attractive and desirable.”

In one instance, the city cleaned up a pile of trash left in the marshes. The next day, someone dumped more trash.

Killeen and other neighbors aren’t blaming the city for not picking up the trash. Killeen said public works comes by if he calls, and the department does bulk trash pickup twice a year.

But when the dumping gets bad, Killeen and other neighbors will go through the marshes themselves to pick out the junk.

“We live here and we take pride in our neighborhood,” he said.

West Haven Councilwoman Meli Garthwait posted pictures of a couch, toys and fish tank left near her home on Third Avenue Extension. In her post, she says a neighbor is offering $1,000 reward if someone comes forward with information.

Garthwait said illegal dumping has been an issue in the neighborhood for years.

Aidan Lynch, who grew up in West Haven, said he’s seen it, too.

“People leaving couches on the side of the road,” he said. “It’s just a mockery. It’s a mockery of our town. It sucks.”

Neighbors have tried adding lights and cameras to the areas where dumping happens the most, but they haven’t scared away whoever is leaving the trash.

The mayor’s office told News 8 it is aware of the issue.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Marie
3d ago

I think that started ever since they change the bulk trash time and date . But no one should do that they should be held accountable for throwing trash in west haven ..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Diner damaged by stolen Bristol police cruiser hopes to start repairs soon

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol diner that was damaged by a stolen police cruiser is hoping to start repairs soon. Nearly two weeks ago, a suspect stole a Bristol police cruiser and crashed into Palma’s Diner damaging the restaurant. VIDEO: Police identify carjacking suspect who stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed into diner The owners […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Sewage break closes down Chestnut Street in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A sewage break that occurred Tuesday night has closed down Chestnut Street in West Haven, according to officials. The sanitary sewer force main break has affected the Cove River and Oyster River pumping stations in the area of Chestnut Street and Savin Avenue. Officials said work to to fix the […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two New Haven men caught traveling in stolen car at Trumbull mall, police say

TRUMBULL — Two men were caught traveling in a stolen car at a local mall Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The men were identified as Elliot Echevarria, 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, 43, both of New Haven, Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department, said Wednesday. Echevarria and Santini have extensive criminal records that include convictions for larceny, drug offenses and interfering with police, Weir said. They have also previously been convicted of burglary and robbery, respectively, Weir added.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Sewage break closes roads in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a sewage break shut down two roads in West Haven on Tuesday. According to police, Savin Ave. and Chestnut Street will be closed for the next several hours. No other information was immediately available.
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more

WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Tweed-New Haven Airport baggage scanner down, travelers asked to arrive early

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines is urging customers to arrive at Tweed-New Haven Airport early because of a faulty baggage scanner that is undergoing maintenance. In the meantime, the airline stated that checked bags will be manually screened. A baggage scanner technician will be on-site at noon Friday, Avelo officials said. The technician […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Road salt blamed for elevated sodium levels in East Lyme water

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — East Lyme is warning residents who are on low-sodium diets after road salt caused sodium levels in water to jump. Residents are warned when the levels reach 28 milligrams per liter. The public wells are at more than 40 milligrams per liter. The criteria for private wells is 100 milligrams. […]
EAST LYME, CT
WTNH

Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Ghost gun found after shot fired in Naugatuck home

NAUGATUCK — Police say they seized a ghost gun and charged two people with interfering with officers who were investigating a report of a shot fired in a Galpin Street home Monday morning. Naugatuck residents Janyla Harvey, 19, and Calvin Hicks, 21, were arrested after police responded to the...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

1 seriously injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue, according to police. A Dodge Ram was on Blatchley Avenue when a Subaru ran […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy