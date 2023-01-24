Read full article on original website
Guilford County Behavioral Health Center in high demand
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reports show the need for mental health services has increased throughout the pandemic. The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is setting the bar for care around the state. It's the first urgent care in the state to offer both long-term behavioral and mental health services. This...
WXII 12
A Triad area woman is inspiring others after her battle with cervical cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and a Triad woman is sharing her own battle with the disease to encourage others. Hillary Zaken was out with her husband and son when she got the call, and she says she remembers the world freezing when her doctor told her the news.
Man dies in Greensboro Urban Loop crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: The road has since reopened. A man died in a wreck on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Police said the driver crashed just before noon on I-85 northbound near US-421 - that's part of the Urban Loop in the southeastern part of the city. Investigators...
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
Greensboro mother of 3 arrested in deadly house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandi Sturdivant has been taken into custody and charged after 3 of her children died in a fire back in December. Greensboro police said Sturdivant is being charged with felony child abuse for leaving her children alone in the home. Greensboro fire investigators said three children...
First 2023 case of animal rabies confirmed in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first case of animal rabies of the year in the county. The Division of Public Health says that a skunk found on Carmon Road in Gibsonville tested positive for the rabies virus on Wednesday. North Carolina mandates that […]
'We're here for you' Cone Health provides free open-door health clinic in Burlington
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina health department says about one million people don't have health insurance in our state. The lack of coverage can make getting medical attention or access to medicine difficult. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey spoke with one Triad clinic working to close the gap.
How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
Community seeks answers after 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton shot while sleeping in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A community is seeking answers after an 8-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bunk bed in Greensboro. On Thursday, the victim’s family, via Greensboro police and Guilford County Crime Stoppers, released the name and a photo of the young victim as investigators continued searching for the culprit or culprits […]
WXII 12
2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
Paisley/Lowrance Middle School SRO uses pepper spray on students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A school resource officer used pepper spray on students at a middle school in Winston-Salem Thursday. School officials said a fight broke out between two students at Paisley/Lowrance Middle School and a school resource officer used pepper spray to break up the fight. According to an...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem firefighters on scene of house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem fire department on the scene of a house fire in the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The call came in Thursday evening. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
New documents detail mistreatment of children at Asheboro day care
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New state documents show six violations caused by the mistreatment of children at one of the largest day care facilities in Asheboro. Harmony Place daycare in Asheboro closed its door in December of 2022 to dozens of parents without telling them why the facility shut down. On that Wednesday, the former […]
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
8-year-old shot sleeping in Greensboro home in critical condition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 8-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning, according to Greensboro police. The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said someone shot into the home at the corner of Autumn Drive and Ryan Street, hitting the little girl who was...
WXII 12
Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
1 dead in Woodleigh Ct. shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A person is dead after a shooting in Jamestown Wednesday. Deputies said they arrived at Woodleigh Ct. shortly before 5 a.m.to find a person with a gunshot wound. Crystal Constance Bennett was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Bond has been denied. This is an...
WFMY NEWS2
