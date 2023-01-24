Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold didn’t have to go very far to find their new head football coach. They turned to offensive coordinator Austin Crisp. Crisp takes over for Robert Akins, who announced he was leaving earlier this month. Crisp has been an assistant for six years at Ringgold, serving as the O-C the last three seasons. He has also coached at LaFayette High School.

RINGGOLD, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO