Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

West Alabama Takes Two From Lee University

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) West Alabama swept both games against Lee University on Thursday night at Walker Arena. The Lady Flames lost 71-66, and the Lee men’s team fell to the Tigers by a final of 74-63.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Ringgold Introduces Austin Crisp as New Head Football Coach

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold didn’t have to go very far to find their new head football coach. They turned to offensive coordinator Austin Crisp. Crisp takes over for Robert Akins, who announced he was leaving earlier this month. Crisp has been an assistant for six years at Ringgold, serving as the O-C the last three seasons. He has also coached at LaFayette High School.
RINGGOLD, GA
WDEF

Mocs Adjusting Without Injured 7-Foot Star Jake Stephens

What a bummer for Mocs 7-footer Jake Stephens. He was enjoying a fantastic season. One of the best big men in the country. Stephens has a hand injury that forced him to miss the ETSU game last Saturday, and it’s hard to forecast when he might return. Hard seeing...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

Ask Hamilton: Nickajack Cave

Spelunking is a thriving hobby here in the Scenic City. There are so many iconic caverns to explore! I keep hearing about Nickajack Cave, but I recently found out it’s almost entirely underwater and off-limits to the public. If visitors aren’t allowed in, what makes this site so special?
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cole McCormick a Driving Force For Notre Dame

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Notre Dame’s Cole McCormick is a force on the basketball court. On any given night he can put up 20 plus and already has 1,000 points as a junior. News 12s Brian Armstrong spoke with him and his coach about how he *could* help lead his team to a district title.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Emerge Conference Returns to Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga welcomed over 700 new visitors as today marked the start of the Emerge Conference. Hosted by the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA), Emerge allows for attendants to immerse themselves in a new city while learning new skills and tactics for hosting successful events. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mocs Drop Fourth Straight Game After Falling 85-80 to Wofford

CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team suffered its fourth-straight defeat in another close Southern Conference battle, ultimately dropping an 85-80 contest to Wofford on Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 11-11 overall and 3-6 inside SoCon play at the halfway point...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
CLEVELAND, TN
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

More to the Story with Staley: Revive Dentistry

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There is an organization in Chattanooga that is getting ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary. It’s a place that helps people who might be in need. More to the point: it’s a place that will make people smile, sometimes for the first time in a long while.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mayor Wamp Hosts Annual Legislative Breakfast

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Mayor Wamp hosted his annual Legislative Delegation Breakfast this morning. At the breakfast, county leaders shared their priorities with state legislators ahead of the legislative session. A few of the key speakers were from the Hamilton County Health Department, Hamilton County Commission, and the Hamilton...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tourcounsel.com

Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia

Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
COHUTTA, GA
WDEF

Driving Our Economy Forward: Nokian Tyres

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Nokian Tyres has been making headlines a lot lately, but in a good way. The company recently announced it is expanding its Dayton factory, bringing plenty of new jobs along with it. It’s one way Nokian is driving our economy forward. “Nokian Tyres is...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga police officers reinstated following prior reassignment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Fourteen Chattanooga police officers were “temporarily reassigned” back in August after adjustments were made to the department’s truthfulness policy. On Wednesday, the city reached a settlement agreement with those officers. Chattanooga’s Ellis Smith said in a press release this afternoon that the previously...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Georgia Solar Projects to Create More Than 2,500 Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global manufacturer of solar energy...
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
WDEF

Chattanooga Settles, Reinstates Officers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The City of Chattanooga has reached a settlement with 14 officers, who were reassigned because of integrity standards. The officers have been reinstated and reimbursed for lost earnings during their reassignments. The Chattanooga Police Department enhanced their truthfulness policy, raising concerns from employees. These employees...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

