West Alabama Takes Two From Lee University
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) West Alabama swept both games against Lee University on Thursday night at Walker Arena. The Lady Flames lost 71-66, and the Lee men’s team fell to the Tigers by a final of 74-63.
Ringgold Introduces Austin Crisp as New Head Football Coach
Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold didn’t have to go very far to find their new head football coach. They turned to offensive coordinator Austin Crisp. Crisp takes over for Robert Akins, who announced he was leaving earlier this month. Crisp has been an assistant for six years at Ringgold, serving as the O-C the last three seasons. He has also coached at LaFayette High School.
UTC Women Enjoy “Most Complete Game” of the Year in Beating Greensboro 67-46
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Mocs shot 62 percent in overtime Thursday night at The McKenzie Arena to snare a 67-46 win over UNC Greensboro in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. Chattanooga scored the first five points of the game and led wire-to-wire, getting out front by...
Mocs Adjusting Without Injured 7-Foot Star Jake Stephens
What a bummer for Mocs 7-footer Jake Stephens. He was enjoying a fantastic season. One of the best big men in the country. Stephens has a hand injury that forced him to miss the ETSU game last Saturday, and it’s hard to forecast when he might return. Hard seeing...
Ask Hamilton: Nickajack Cave
Spelunking is a thriving hobby here in the Scenic City. There are so many iconic caverns to explore! I keep hearing about Nickajack Cave, but I recently found out it’s almost entirely underwater and off-limits to the public. If visitors aren’t allowed in, what makes this site so special?
Cole McCormick a Driving Force For Notre Dame
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Notre Dame’s Cole McCormick is a force on the basketball court. On any given night he can put up 20 plus and already has 1,000 points as a junior. News 12s Brian Armstrong spoke with him and his coach about how he *could* help lead his team to a district title.
Emerge Conference Returns to Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga welcomed over 700 new visitors as today marked the start of the Emerge Conference. Hosted by the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA), Emerge allows for attendants to immerse themselves in a new city while learning new skills and tactics for hosting successful events. The...
Mocs Drop Fourth Straight Game After Falling 85-80 to Wofford
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team suffered its fourth-straight defeat in another close Southern Conference battle, ultimately dropping an 85-80 contest to Wofford on Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 11-11 overall and 3-6 inside SoCon play at the halfway point...
Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
More to the Story with Staley: Revive Dentistry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There is an organization in Chattanooga that is getting ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary. It’s a place that helps people who might be in need. More to the point: it’s a place that will make people smile, sometimes for the first time in a long while.
Mayor Wamp Hosts Annual Legislative Breakfast
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Mayor Wamp hosted his annual Legislative Delegation Breakfast this morning. At the breakfast, county leaders shared their priorities with state legislators ahead of the legislative session. A few of the key speakers were from the Hamilton County Health Department, Hamilton County Commission, and the Hamilton...
Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia
Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
Driving Our Economy Forward: Nokian Tyres
DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Nokian Tyres has been making headlines a lot lately, but in a good way. The company recently announced it is expanding its Dayton factory, bringing plenty of new jobs along with it. It’s one way Nokian is driving our economy forward. “Nokian Tyres is...
Chattanooga police officers reinstated following prior reassignment
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Fourteen Chattanooga police officers were “temporarily reassigned” back in August after adjustments were made to the department’s truthfulness policy. On Wednesday, the city reached a settlement agreement with those officers. Chattanooga’s Ellis Smith said in a press release this afternoon that the previously...
Georgia Solar Projects to Create More Than 2,500 Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global manufacturer of solar energy...
Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand opening
A new restaurant recently opened in Georgia, attracting the attention of the world record-holding competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who will be performing at the grand opening event this weekend.
Chattanooga Settles, Reinstates Officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The City of Chattanooga has reached a settlement with 14 officers, who were reassigned because of integrity standards. The officers have been reinstated and reimbursed for lost earnings during their reassignments. The Chattanooga Police Department enhanced their truthfulness policy, raising concerns from employees. These employees...
