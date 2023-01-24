ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Bhattacharyya receives prestigious Alan S. Michael Award for Innovation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — Dibakar Bhattacharyya, Ph.D., professor of chemical and materials engineering in the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, is the 2023 recipient of the Alan S. Michael Award for Innovation in Membrane Science and Technology. The award, given by the North American Membrane Society...
'UK at the Half': GEN-EV program teaches kids team-building, STEM

There’s growing interest in one of the programs run by the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research. The GEN-EV program teaches Kentucky students engineering and team-based skills while they work on an exciting project — building and racing an electric car. “How many of you...
14 UK undergraduates to present at Posters-at-the-Capitol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — The 21st annual Posters-at-the-Capitol on March 2, 2023, will feature 14 University of Kentucky undergraduate students whose research addresses topics with important implications for issues in Kentucky, including community health, agricultural sustainability, renewable energy and public health and safety. Posters-at-the-Capitol is hosted collaboratively...
KYNETIC awards 8 commercialization grants

KYNETIC is a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub (REACH) and part of the national NIH Proof-of-Concept Network. The program offers entrepreneurial education and proof-of-concept/product development grants to accelerate the translation of academic innovations into biomedical products by investigators throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. KYNETIC...
Why are human brains so powerful? UK, Hebrew University partner to find out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — Researchers at the University of Kentucky and Hebrew University in Jerusalem are partnering to study the complexity of the human brain. Specifically, researchers will test whether new, so-far unknown proteins exist in the brain. Labs from the two institutions have obtained a joint...
Register for UKPD's Citizens Police Academy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Police Department invites members of the community to participate in this year’s Citizens Police Academy (CPA). Through the program, individuals will gain a deeper understanding of law enforcement and the department’s various roles at UK. CPA topics...
