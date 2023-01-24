ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow skirts by into Wednesday morning

An energetic storm system is poised to our south and will track northeast into Wednesday. Moisture has gathered in the form of rain and snow to our south over Oklahoma and keeps moving our way to the northeast the remainder of Tuesday. Snow will mix with rain through early evening. Temps will start to cool allowing the transition to all snow to occur into tonight.
WICHITA, KS
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Milder Friday, Arctic cold this weekend and next week

Patches of mid-level clouds are sliding south through central and eastern Kansas as a weak disturbance slides south through the area. There have even been a few flurries in north central and northwest Kansas. The clouds and the flurries will dissipate gradually this afternoon. There will be sunshine but afternoon high temperatures will remain below average, upper 30s to lower 40s in Wichita as compared to the average of 45.
KANSAS STATE

