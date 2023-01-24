Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic air planning an extended stay across Kansas
Our most recent storm system that brought rain and snow to the outskirts of our viewing area Tuesday has moved away. It has taken time for clouds to break up especially farther east. Temperatures overnight will be in the freezer with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. A few...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow skirts by into Wednesday morning
An energetic storm system is poised to our south and will track northeast into Wednesday. Moisture has gathered in the form of rain and snow to our south over Oklahoma and keeps moving our way to the northeast the remainder of Tuesday. Snow will mix with rain through early evening. Temps will start to cool allowing the transition to all snow to occur into tonight.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Milder Friday, Arctic cold this weekend and next week
Patches of mid-level clouds are sliding south through central and eastern Kansas as a weak disturbance slides south through the area. There have even been a few flurries in north central and northwest Kansas. The clouds and the flurries will dissipate gradually this afternoon. There will be sunshine but afternoon high temperatures will remain below average, upper 30s to lower 40s in Wichita as compared to the average of 45.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid blast takes over this weekend into next week
Circle March 20 on the calendar. This is the first day of spring and it is 53 days away. We will be far removed from springtime temps over the weekend through the first few days of February. We have seen an uptick in cloud cover today due to a shortwave,...
