Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Related
mymix1041.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, Chattanooga police searching for suspects
Local 3 News: A bicyclist died in the hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon, Chattanooga police said. According to officials, 62-year-old Darrell Kennedy was hit by a vehicle on the 1800 block of E 32nd Street just before 1:00. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators are working...
WTVC
Affidavit: Man steals vehicle with toddler inside, crashes it Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle that had a sleeping toddler inside, falling asleep, and crashing it, an affidavit reveals. Tuesday the affidavit says police found a 1995 Red GMC Sierra at 1227 Main Street:. The GMC was reported as stolen in...
mcnewstn.com
Bomb threat in Whitwell deemed false; suspect in custody
Whitwell, Tenn. – On January 25th, 2023, at around 7:45 am, Marion County Dispatch received a call of an unknown suspicious male in the parking lot of the BP at Hwy 28 and Hwy 283 that was making claims of an imminent explosion. Whitwell PD arrived on the scene to find the male had already left. Whitwell Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department promptly began investigating the claims. The claims of an explosion quickly spread to the nearby Whitwell School Campus. Staff at the school campus were notified of the situation. However, investigators did not believe the school, students, or staff were in imminent danger. The suspect was later identified as Jacob Shadrick of Whitwell, TN through a diligent investigation. Shadrick was located and taken into custody on charges related to the threats and other unrelated charges.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Jan. 25
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000968 – 1000 Bass Pro Dr – Theft – Police responded to a theft in progress at Bass Pro. Loss prevention associates stated a female was exiting the store concealing a handgun and stolen merchandise. Officers encountered her as she exited the store. She did not have a handgun but had concealed 10 boxes of ammunition. She was also found to have active warrants through East Ridge, Hamilton County and Catoosa County. She was arrested, charged accordingly and transported to the Hamilton County Jail at Silverdale.
WDEF
Two more Pedestrians Struck by Cars Downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two more pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in Downtown Chattanooga, according to police. Chattanooga police say that one pedestrian has died, and the other has non-critical injuries. On Wednesday, CPD responded to a hit and run at 1800 E. 32nd St. They say a...
witzamfm.com
Man Uses False Identity to Gain Employment in Jasper
Jasper- The Jasper Police wrapped up an identity deception case on Wednesday. Officers say they were informed by a man in Chattanooga, Tennessee that his identity was being used by someone in Jasper for employment. Officers began their investigation and found the accused, Ronald Santos, working for a local business.
WSMV
Winchester Police searching for man who led officers on car chase
WINCHESTER, Tenn. – The Winchester Police Department is searching for a man that led officers on a chase with a stolen car from Modena Road. William Casey Tarrant, 32, and Candyce Lafevers allegedly led officers on a chase in Winchester around 8 pm. Tarrant stopped on the side of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gilner County man is under arrest after 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were taken from his home. Gilmer County detectives and agents of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) searched Jacob Davis’ home on Old Flat Creek Road as part of a larger investigation. The search turned up 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the firearms had been stolen from Fannin County. Several power tools and other stolen items in Davis’ home were also tied to burglaries in Fannin County.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities
A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 23-25
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Negotiators Successfully De-Escalate Suicidal Call on Signal Mountain Bluff
On Thursday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a mother stating her son had threated to kill himself but did not know his location. Shortly thereafter, the suspect sent pictures to his family showing him at a steep cliff. HCSO deputies were able to locate the individual’s vehicle at the head of the Falling Water Trail on Signal Mountain. The subject then went on Facebook-Live and made comments that he was waiting on law enforcement to find him so he could “jump off the cliff.”
WTVC
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
WTVCFOX
Man survives after being hit by car on East Main Street Thursday morning, says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man survives after being hit by a car on East Main Street in Chattanooga Thursday morning, says the Chattanooga Police Department. Police say the man was laying in the middle of the roadway when they arrived on scene. The car involved remained on scene, says...
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Self storage facility burns down in Whitfield County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A self-storage facility in Whitefield County has burned down. The King Self Storage on Dug Gap Road burned Jan. 26. The Whitfield County Fire Department says there are no salvageable items from the building.
Georgia 911 dispatcher dies after being ejected in crash, hit by truck on I-75
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia 911 dispatcher was killed after a truck hit her car and then another truck hit her on the side of the road, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Haley Cunningham, 28, was an employee with Whitfield County 911. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.
WDEF
Road Closures in Chattanooga this Weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Division of Transportation announced multiple road closures this upcoming weekend. Due to a private event on Friday, Fort Street will be closed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. This road is between W 13th Street and E 14th Street. On Saturday, multiple roads...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
wjle.com
Three Charged with Public Intoxication After Coming to Court Intoxicated
Three people believed to have come to General Sessions Court under the influence have been charged with public intoxication. Bond for 40-year-old Bradley Shane Redmon of King Ridge Road, Dowelltown, and 29-year-old Samantha Shaye Goodson of Hendrixson Road, Smithville, is $2,500 each and they will make a court appearance on January 26.
Comments / 0