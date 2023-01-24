1,384 PG&E customers without power in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 1,384 PG&E customers without power along Highway 99 in Central Bakersfield.

The power outage started at 6:17 p.m., according to the PG&E website. The power is estimated to be restored at 9:15 p.m.

According to the PG&E website crews are assessing the power outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

