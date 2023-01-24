Read full article on original website
“Elon Musk provision:” CA ponders wealth tax–even for those who moved out of state
Call Kurtis: Do you have to pay federal taxes on your gas tax rebate?
A San Joaquin County viewer was surprised to get a 1099-MISC for his Middle Class Tax Refund of $700. When Brian Johnson of Morada entered the info into the tax program he was using to file his taxes, it showed he owed the IRS more money. California says it would not tax the money."It resulted in an additional $156 that I owe to the federal government!!!" he wrote. "While my wife and I can comfortably afford this, I wonder how…the millions of other CA taxpayers receiving this gas refund are going to feel when they find out that they have...
Walters: Would wealth taxes bring big bucks or spur California exodus?
Can California go any stronger on gun laws?
Has California reached an upper limit on what it can do to regulate guns? Following a pattern as old as gun control itself, state lawmakers are responding to the back-to-back mass shootings that killed 18 people this week with more legislation: Democratic Sens. Catherine Blakespear of Encinitas and Nancy Skinner of Oakland announced Thursday they’re […]
Is California going into a recession?
You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
California lawmakers want to require gun owners to have insurance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following two mass shootings across the state that left several dead and injured, some Democratic California lawmakers introduced a bill that would require gun owners to purchase liability insurance for negligent or accidental use of their firearms. Previous coverage in the video player above. The measure,...
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page...
California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024
On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for employees, and a representative from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. AB 257 would also authorize the council to adopt a minimum wage for fast-food restaurant employees not to exceed $22 per hour in 2023 with adjustments annually.
New Wealth Tax (ACA 3) Introduced in California
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
Seven years after the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act gave undocumented residents a license to drive, the state is ready to expand its impact, but the law still has detractors.
Judge trashes, blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
The judge wrote that the law's definition of what classifies as "misinformation" is "grammatically incoherent."
Republicans in California State Senate Announce 6 Legislative Priorities for 2023
Promising to make government “work for you, not the other way around” in California, the Republican minority in the state Senate on Wednesday outlined six legislative priorities for 2023. Minority Leader Brian Jones of Santee led the announcement at a press conference outside the Capitol in Sacramento. “Life...
'On an unsustainable path': California Senate Republicans unveil priorities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No one should have to go through what Brett Boman has gone through. “My wife, my children's mother, committed suicide in '09," Boman said. "A couple years later, I lost my son who was hit and killed crossing the street in the crosswalk.”. Depression took over,...
California Governor Newsom renews call for Federal Gun Safety action
(Half Moon Bay, CA) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is again calling for federal action on gun safety and angrily denouncing Republicans for refusing to adopt common sense gun safety measures. Newsom spoke to reporters Tuesday in Half Moon Bay, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting on...
Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?
‘Loss of life is not recoverable’: California considers authorizing self-driving semi-trucks
Following years of pleadings from the autonomous vehicle industry, California officials are revisiting a statewide policy that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs on its roads. Should California regulators decide to open the floodgates, two state legislators are pushing to limit any potential fallout. Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, on Thursday...
Bay Area lawmaker’s bill would ban body armor sales for most Californians
In response to an increase in mass shooters wearing bullet-proof gear, Marin’s state assemblyman has introduced a bill this month that would prohibit most California residents from buying body armor. Assembly Bill 92, introduced by Damon Connolly, would make it a misdemeanor offense punishable by an up to $10,000...
California judge issues preliminary injunction blocking COVID ‘misinformation’ law: reports
A California judge issued a preliminary injunction against the 'misinformation' law, as five doctors challenge the law and claim it violates First Amendment.
Kim Bernice Nguyen announces campaign for California’s 45th Congressional District
Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen announced her campaign for the U.S House of Representatives, running in her home district of CA-45, where she grew up, attended local public schools, and has served for two terms on the Garden Grove City Council. Upon announcing her campaign, Ms. Nguyen stated:
Calif. Democrats pitch wealth tax for all Californians – even if you moved out of state
