California State

CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Do you have to pay federal taxes on your gas tax rebate?

A San Joaquin County viewer was surprised to get a 1099-MISC for his Middle Class Tax Refund of $700. When Brian Johnson of Morada entered the info into the tax program he was using to file his taxes, it showed he owed the IRS more money. California says it would not tax the money."It resulted in an additional $156 that I owe to the federal government!!!" he wrote. "While my wife and I can comfortably afford this, I wonder how…the millions of other CA taxpayers receiving this gas refund are going to feel when they find out that they have...
Silicon Valley

Walters: Would wealth taxes bring big bucks or spur California exodus?

Would imposing “wealth taxes” on the richest Californians generate a cornucopia of revenues to fill gaps in the state budget, particularly for services to the poor?. Or would such levies, added to income taxes that are already the nation’s highest, persuade more wealthy Californians to abandon the state, ala Elon Musk?
CalMatters

Can California go any stronger on gun laws?

Has California reached an upper limit on what it can do to regulate guns? Following a pattern as old as gun control itself, state lawmakers are responding to the back-to-back mass shootings that killed 18 people this week with more legislation: Democratic Sens. Catherine Blakespear of Encinitas and Nancy Skinner of Oakland announced Thursday they’re […]
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
KCRA.com

California lawmakers want to require gun owners to have insurance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following two mass shootings across the state that left several dead and injured, some Democratic California lawmakers introduced a bill that would require gun owners to purchase liability insurance for negligent or accidental use of their firearms. Previous coverage in the video player above. The measure,...
Ballotpedia News

California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024

On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for employees, and a representative from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. AB 257 would also authorize the council to adopt a minimum wage for fast-food restaurant employees not to exceed $22 per hour in 2023 with adjustments annually.
sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Wealth Tax (ACA 3) Introduced in California

The original story can be read here. It will take a Democrat bill to force Mark Zuckerberg and other billionaires to leave California. If ACA 3 is passed, rich people will be taxed not only on their income, but on their accumulated wealth, EACH YEAR. Literally this is an effort to end investments in California and lose tax revenues. When Elon Muck left California, it cost us $13 BILLION in tax revenues. Now we have a minimum of $24 billion deficit—in large part because California did not want Musk.
wdayradionow.com

California Governor Newsom renews call for Federal Gun Safety action

(Half Moon Bay, CA) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is again calling for federal action on gun safety and angrily denouncing Republicans for refusing to adopt common sense gun safety measures. Newsom spoke to reporters Tuesday in Half Moon Bay, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Loss of life is not recoverable’: California considers authorizing self-driving semi-trucks

Following years of pleadings from the autonomous vehicle industry, California officials are revisiting a statewide policy that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs on its roads. Should California regulators decide to open the floodgates, two state legislators are pushing to limit any potential fallout. Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, on Thursday...
