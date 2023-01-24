Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near 15th and Becher, woman dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 59, was killed Thursday night Jan. 26 near 15th and Becher. Milwaukee police said this was a homicide, and the woman died at the scene. They did not indicate whether it was a shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
Milwaukee woman killed near 15th and Becher, police say
A 59-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed near 15th and Becher on Thursday. The homicide happened around 8 p.m. The woman died from her injuries at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
WISN
Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
WISN
Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police guns accidentally discharged, video shows incidents
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is in the process of swapping out service weapons that the union said accidentally discharged. Newly released video underscores the problem. FOX6 News filed an open records request for all dashboard and body camera video. MPD released some video, but would not turn it...
communityjournal.net
Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours
In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol
Milwaukee police are looking for the people who robbed an armored truck at 79th and Capitol on Thursday morning. They got away with more than $100,000.
WISN
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
WISN
Milwaukee police arrested kids 485 times last year for stolen cars, armed robberies
MILWAUKEE — New numbers show Milwaukee Police Department arrested children hundreds of times last year on suspicion of stealing cars and committing armed robberies. All of the numbers are for kids under the age of 16. In 2022, MPD said they arrested children 409 times for auto thefts and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video
MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Washington shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 15th and Washington. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Police say the victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; 2 vehicle collide near Sherman and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Sherman and Roosevelt. It happened around 2:15 a.m. The driver of vehicle #1, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound on N. Sherman Blvd, at W. Roosevelt Drive, when a collision occurred with another vehicle (vehicle #2) containing two occupants. That vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Roosevelt Dr, at N. Sherman Blvd.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dating app ‘predator’ Timothy Olson pleads not guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Racine man accused of victimizing woman on dating apps pleaded not guilty in Milwaukee County court Tuesday, Jan. 24. Timothy Olson, 52, is charged with kidnapping, resisting/obstructing an officer, two counts of burglary and misappropriating an ID. He is accused of kidnapping a 79-year-old Greendale woman from a Franklin bar.
WISN
South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee High School teacher was arrested after what the police chief would only describe as an "altercation with a student." South Milwaukee police are not identifying the teacher, pending a review by the district attorney's office. The incident happened Monday during school dismissal.
Comments / 0