Texas State

Us Weekly

Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’

Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
Life and Style Weekly

Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27

Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
Reality Tea

Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy

After many (so many) tries at finding love on multiple Bachelor platforms, Bachelor Nation’s favorite “bad boy” has finally found his person. Nick Viall and his girlfriend of two years Natalie Joy are finally engaged. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on January 12, 2023 accompanied by photos […] The post Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy appeared first on Reality Tea.
TVLine

Bachelor Premiere Recap: Zach's Lips Are Busy, But Who Captured His Heart?

Yes, we’re back at the mansion for another season of The Bachelor — and new star Zach could already use some extra lip balm, after all that kissing. Monday’s premiere opens with a limo full of girls dubbing our new leading man “Zach the Snack,” and we get the standard biographical rundown on Zach — although they never explain what happened between him and Rachel on The Bachelorette. Maybe because his abrupt exit didn’t make any sense then, and still doesn’t make sense now? Anyway, on with the show! Zach sees Sean Lowe (the only successful Bachelor!) as his inspiration, so...
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals His Famous Uncle's Reaction to His New Role

Zach Shallcross is just now becoming a household name thanks to his role as the new Bachelor, but the 26-year-old tech exec from California also has one noteworthy relative. Shallcross shared that his uncle is Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton, who played the well-known character, Puddy. He also iconically voiced Kronk in the 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove. He also voices a variety of characters on the adult cartoon Family Guy and is the voice of Grandpa Shark on Baby Shark's Big Show!.
tvinsider.com

‘Fire Country’: Details on That Sizzling Love Triangle & a Major Tragedy Ahead

What draws viewers to CBS’s rookie drama Fire Country like a moth to a flame? Well-drawn characters with everything to lose. Nail-biting action. Thrilling sequences that put you at the center of danger. And a unique conceit: Two groups of courageous hose-toting Northern California firefighters—the local Cal Fire squad and the Three Rock inmates who are part of an uncommon prison work-release program — battle blazes together to save lives. It makes for first-responder broadcast TV at its best.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!

Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
