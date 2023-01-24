ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Michigan Daily

Lys Goldman: Michigan needs to prove itself

COLLEGE PARK — In games against ranked Big Ten opponents, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team is 0-for-4. Against Ohio State, the Wolverines’ season-high turnover numbers and stagnant offensive performance sunk them. Against Iowa, it was second-chance points and struggles against the zone defense. Against Indiana, it was poor rebounding and subpar defense.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan falls to Maryland, 72-64, in second straight Big Ten loss

COLLEGE PARK — Fresh off a home loss against one of the country’s top programs, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a rebound win on the road, against a tough conference opponent. Instead, many of the issues that plagued Michigan in that Jan. 23 loss...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Lindsay Budin: Michigan is running out of ‘almosts’

With six seconds left on the clock and the Michigan men’s basketball team’s deficit shaved to just three points, the Wolverines once again had a glimmer of hope against a top tier opponent. But once again, that hope dissipated as the final buzzer sounded and Michigan was left...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan fails to contain Diamond Miller in loss at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK — When Maryland guard Diamond Miller fouled out with 2:17 to go, her job was already done. As she exited the court to the applause of Xfinity Center, the 10th-ranked Terrapins’ lead stood at 10 points, and the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team’s 72-64 loss was all but guaranteed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Turnovers prove costly yet again for Michigan in loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK — Leading up to its showdown against No. 10 Maryland, turnovers were a consistent problem for the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team in each of its three ranked Big Ten matchups. The Wolverines needed to correct that issue in time to take down the Terrapins...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan falls short in first Big Ten meet

Missteps on the beam proved crucial as the No. 3 Michigan (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) women’s gymnastics team lost to No. 14 Michigan State (2-1, 1-0). Despite efforts from the Wolverines to keep it close against a solid Spartans team, they narrowly lost, 197.200-196.975. The first rotation of...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Downing No. 1 Purdue proves too much for Michigan in 75-70 loss

No one admits it. Talk to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, talk to his assistant coaches, talk to his players — the focus is always on the game at hand, not the postseason. But the reality is simple, NCAA Tournament resumes are built in January and February, not March. The game at hand is just the next bullet point on the resume. So the Michigan men’s basketball team — for better or worse — entered its game against Purdue with a chance to secure its biggest resume builder of the season thus far.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Dickinson and Edey’s post-battle indicative of Michigan’s loss to Purdue

After losing the first bucket of the game to Purdue center Zach Edey in the paint, junior center Hunter Dickinson ran down the floor, stopping short at the top of the key. Firing the ball around the arc, freshman guard Dug McDaniel swung it to Dickinson. Rising up — right in Edey’s face — Dickinson drained a 3-pointer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Jett Howard’s absence felt in loss to Purdue

It’s not every day that a team gets a shot at the top-ranked team in the country. But the Michigan men’s basketball team — desperate for a resume boosting win — got exactly that. Late Thursday night, in a sold out Crisler Center, the Wolverines looked to avenge the shortcomings they’re all too familiar with against elite opponents.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan prepares for juggernaut Boilermakers

Purdue isn’t just good. It’s really good. So good that when Michigan coach Juwan Howard sat down with the media Wednesday morning, he jokingly turned to them for advice:. “Any answers on how to stop (Purdue) or help us offensively, please, I’m all ears,” Howard said, adding a chuckle.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan Daily

Michigan eyes improvement in late game situations

Time and time again, the Michigan men’s basketball team has managed to push teams to the brink late in games. Hammer in hand, the Wolverines have had plenty of opportunities to smack the nail in the coffin and avoid nail-biting finishes. But Michigan has oftentimes tossed that hammer aside,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDIANA STATE

