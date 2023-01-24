ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Thursday’s board meeting, The Cedar Rapids Community School District voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Tawana Grover as the District’s new superintendent. She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the interim since November. The district is...
iheart.com

Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
KCRG.com

Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Chef Recognized as Among the Best in the Midwest

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids chef is being recognized as one of the best in the Midwest. Samuel Charles, a chef at Rodina in Cedar Rapids, is a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest. Rodina is located in the Historic Czech Village in Cedar Rapids. The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and include 23 different categories. The Best Chef Midwest Award includes chefs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
weareiowa.com

Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCJJ

Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality

Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire displaces four in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people and a dog were displaced from a home in Cedar Rapids after a fire Thursday morning. In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northeast. Fire crews said heavy...
iowa.gov

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY

Des Moines, Iowa - This press release is being distributed on behalf of the Marion Police Department and the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse. January 23rd, 2023 - The Marion Police Department learned the following in regards to this case:. Mr. Wolf was involved in a minor vehicle accident on 1.16.23,...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital

A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
