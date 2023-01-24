Read full article on original website
QB819
3d ago
released only to go out and do it again... that's the problem, these kids get no discipline and think that its ok
9
Rick Kocienski
3d ago
An appearance ticket!!! Should of been thrown in juvenile detention. He will never see court! Probably already fleed the state
5
Thomas Alley
3d ago
Should be at Hillbrooke!!! Zero consequences for thousands of $$ in damage
15
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
Teen shot in both arms on Syracuse’s North Side, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in both arms last night on the North Side of Syracuse, police said. Officers responded to a call at 12:53 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Alvord Street where a person was reported shot, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
New details from news conference on Brexialee Torres-Ortiz murder: All 3 suspects opened fire in drive-by
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile Thursday announced the arrest of two men in the killing of an 11-year-old girl shot in Syracuse. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz died when she was shot walking back from a corner store after buying milk for her family. Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon:...
cnycentral.com
Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022
FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
WKTV
Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Cornhill. Police say the victim was shot once in the leg following an altercation at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue around 10 a.m. He was...
See suspect open fire on 3 Syracuse police officers; one 18-year-old charged (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chilling videos released by Syracuse police Wednesday show how a person opened fire on three police officers Tuesday afternoon. The person, who was walking across Fabius Street, ran when officers pulled up in an unmarked SUV. The person turned and opened fire on the officers, forcing...
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing …. A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide …
Syracuse woman faces robbery, burglary charges after incidents at Tops supermarket
Manlius, N.Y. - A 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested and charged with burglary and robbery in connection with incidents at the Tops supermarket in the village of Manlius, police said. Manlius police said officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Tops...
18-year-old charged with attempted murder of three Syracuse Police officers
The shooter was arrested after running away. The gun had a single bullet remaining in the chamber, police found.
Two arrested in murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 16-year-old also a suspect
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Darian Stevenson contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who died when she was shot walking back from a corner store in Syracuse after buying milk for her family. Dahviere R. Griswold,...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
18-year-old accused of shooting at police, charged with attempted murder (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 26)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 26. Slippery roads cause several crashes; 5-day forecast. First Look: CNY restaurant makes Instagram-ready dishes: It’s been hard to miss the social media buzz around Lala Lu, the new restaurant that opened three weeks ago inside the old Grimaldi’s on Carrier Circle. Chances are you’ve seen kaleidoscopic photographs of bright red, green and yellow pasta. Perhaps you caught video clips of servers setting fire to a sausage, tomato and chili pizza next to a flowing five-glass tower of sangria. This is dinner theater starring all-from-scratch food with a pinch of glitzy Las Vegas, a sprinkle of Disney and a side of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Take a look behind the scenes at this unique spot (video).
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Syracuse man busted for guns, drugs as he made a ghost gun on 3-D printer, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday on charges he was selling drugs and building ghost guns using a 3-D printer in his home, police said. Investigators searching the man’s home at 1028 N. State St. found handguns, two long guns and parts such as magazines and caliber ammunition, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said during a news conference Wednesday.
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts
RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Syracuse police officers shot at near Skiddy Park, no injuries reported
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse police officers were shot at near Skiddy Park Tuesday; no injuries were reported. At 3:36 p.m., the officers were in the area of Oswego and Fabius streets when they reported shots were fired at them, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
cnycentral.com
'Los tenemos:' Remembering Brexialee after suspects in her senseless murder arrested
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — “By all accounts, Brexi was an extraordinary young lady," Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile began in a press conference held Thursday morning. The Syracuse Police Department announced the press conference to share news of the arrest of two suspects in the drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Troopers stop 310 vehicles in Syracuse, Salina crackdown: 10 guns seized, drugs found, 11 charged
Syracuse, N.Y. — A four-day police operation targeting weapons and narcotics led to the seizure of firearms and drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and cannabis in Syracuse and Salina, authorities said. Troopers made 310 vehicle and traffic stops from Wednesday to Saturday, according to a news release Monday from...
