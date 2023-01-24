Silver Alert canceled Muncie woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Peggy Wright has been canceled.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Officers with the Muncie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 71-year-old woman.

Peggy Wright, 71, of Muncie, is described by MPD as a 5’2″, 140-pound white female with red hair and green eyes. Wright, MPD said, was last seen wearing a green coat, pink sweater, light blue jeans, black shoes and pink glasses.

Wright is missing out of Muncie, MPD said, which is 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet HHR with an Indiana license plate number of VGC484.

Wright, MPD said, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Monday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is being asked to call Muncie police at (765) 747-4838. No other information regarding her disappearance was immediately provided.

