HBO is adapting the Leïla Slimani novel "The Perfect Nanny" into a limited series. Maya Erskine will serve as creator, and will star alongside Nicole Kidman. Published in 2016, "The Perfect Nanny" was inspired by the real-life murder of Lucia and Leo Krim by their nanny in 2012. In the series, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister. Executive producers include Kidman and Per Saari on behalf of Blossom Films alongside Erskine, Why Not Productions' Pascal Caucheteux and Pan-Européenne's Philippe Godeau. HBO and Legendary Television co-produce the series.

