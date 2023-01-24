Read full article on original website
Update: Police Need Help — 14 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees...
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Georgia woman wanted in fatal stabbing inside Pa. home: reports
A Georgia woman is wanted for a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia’s Germantown section that happened earlier this week, the city’s police department reported Wednesday night, according to stories from 6ABC and CBS News. Nicole Marie Rodgers, 19, is accused of stabbing a 25-year-old man on the third floor...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
fox29.com
Philadelphia teen who saved friend's life from gunshot wound surprised with Eagles NFC Championship tickets
Kaheem Bailey-Taylor was honored weeks ago for his heroic efforts to save his friend's life after a shooting. The Philadelphia Military Academy student joined "Good Day Philadelphia" and was surprised with tickets to the NFC Championship game.
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
Georgia woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing inside Philadelphia home
Police say 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers, of Columbus, Georgia, is now in custody. She is being charged with murder.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
13 people, mostly teens, arrested for gun store burglaries in suburban Pa.
All the crimes happened in the overnight hours, with the thieves allegedly getting away with several firearms from each store.
NJ man arrested in Pennsylvania for wife's 'violent' killing
A New Jersey man has been arrested out of state hours after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.
Animal tranquillizer xylazine sweeping Kensington streets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years. Now, another drug on Philadelphia's streets is making a devastating situation catastrophic.According to medical toxicologists at Temple Health, xylazine, a veterinary sedative, can be found in 90% of the city's dope supply.The video you are about to see is hard to watch."Their children are walking amongst this," Sarah Laurel said.When it comes to Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic, Kensington is ground zero."The streets are lined with garbage. You can smell infection," Laurel said. "There are hundreds of unhoused individuals without access to public restrooms, or showers, or housing, And...
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare’s Delaware hospitals make 50 Best list
ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital made the list of America’s 50 Best Hospitals. “At ChristianaCare, we are committed to being exceptional today and even better tomorrow. This recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals is a testament to the incredible work that our caregivers do every day to ensure safe, high-quality care and an outstanding experience for our patients,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, CEO. “I am deeply grateful for our extraordinary caregivers and for the trust we’ve earned from the communities we are privileged to serve.”
60 stolen guns missing after 13 people arrested for string of firearm burglaries
NEW YORK — Federal and local law enforcement in Pennsylvania said they are struggling to locate the bulk of firearms stolen in a recent string of burglaries of licensed firearm dealers. Of the 93 guns stolen, officials have been able to locate 33 -- some of which were involved...
phl17.com
2 adults, 11 teens arrested for Gun Store robberies in Montco and Bucks County
2 adults, and 11 juveniles have been arrested in connection to a spree of gun store burglaries in Montgomery and Bucks Counties. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, Special Agent-in-Charge Eric DeGree of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division; and Springfield Township Police Chief Michael Pitkow announce the arrests two adults and 11 juveniles related to the burglaries of gun stores in Montgomery and Bucks Counties.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
Looking for Delaware County Women Who Tell a Good Story
The Delaware County Women’s Commission is preparing for Women’s History Month in March with a unique offer and request. The commission is looking for exemplary women in the county who are good storytellers.
