Garnet Valley, PA

CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk

Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
CHESTER, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years

Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Animal tranquillizer xylazine sweeping Kensington streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years. Now, another drug on Philadelphia's streets is making a devastating situation catastrophic.According to medical toxicologists at Temple Health, xylazine, a veterinary sedative, can be found in 90% of the city's dope supply.The video you are about to see is hard to watch."Their children are walking amongst this," Sarah Laurel said.When it comes to Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic, Kensington is ground zero."The streets are lined with garbage. You can smell infection," Laurel said. "There are hundreds of unhoused individuals without access to public restrooms, or showers, or housing, And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare’s Delaware hospitals make 50 Best list

ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital made the list of America’s 50 Best Hospitals. “At ChristianaCare, we are committed to being exceptional today and even better tomorrow. This recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals is a testament to the incredible work that our caregivers do every day to ensure safe, high-quality care and an outstanding experience for our patients,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, CEO. “I am deeply grateful for our extraordinary caregivers and for the trust we’ve earned from the communities we are privileged to serve.”
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

2 adults, 11 teens arrested for Gun Store robberies in Montco and Bucks County

2 adults, and 11 juveniles have been arrested in connection to a spree of gun store burglaries in Montgomery and Bucks Counties. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, Special Agent-in-Charge Eric DeGree of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division; and Springfield Township Police Chief Michael Pitkow announce the arrests two adults and 11 juveniles related to the burglaries of gun stores in Montgomery and Bucks Counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash

NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

