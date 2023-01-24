Read full article on original website
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
Clayton man wins top $100,000 prize in Cash 5 drawing
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton man won the top $100,000 prize in Monday's Cash 5 drawing. Joseph Joye II took home $71,250 after taxes. He bought his ticket from Sandhu's on Amelia Church Road in Clayton. The Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, which enters all players who spend $5...
TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
Crash closes I-440 E near North Hills in Raleigh
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
Sheriff: Fatal collision reported in Granville County
A person has died after a head-on collision in Granville County Wednesday, according to the Granville County Sheriffs Office. Deputies with Granville County, along with the Butner Police Department North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Lyon Station Road. One fatality was reported....
Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary
HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
Wake Co. with 20 homeless encampments as shelters remain full
Raleigh police investigate shooting on Appliance Court
Daryl Williams' family responds to death from RPD encounter
Massive fire breaks out at Spray Cotton Mill in NC
EDEN, N.C. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at the former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden. The fire started Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. The building is located on the 400 block of Church Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the lower...
18-year-old dies in I-440 crash, driver faces misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fatal crash on Thursday afternoon closed all but one lane of Interstate 440 East near North Hills. The crash occurred around noon close to Exit 7 for Glenwood Avenue in the stretch of I-440 between North Hills and Crabtree Valley Mall. Raleigh police confirmed that...
Harnett County authorities searching for man who shot brother early Tuesday
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who shot his brother in Lillington Tuesday. According to deputies, Jeremiah Lamon Jackson, 22, shot his brother Xaiver Jackson, 30, in the abdomen at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday at their family home on Old Hundred Loop. One...
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Cary, police searching for driver
CARY, N.C. — Cary police said a pedestrian died Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash and officers are searching for the driver. The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court near the Crescent Commons Shopping Center, police said. Cary police said the...
'That can't be my bag': Man passed through RDU with gun in his backpack, TSA says
Sheriff calls for sweeping changes after assault filmed at Vance Co. jail
Trigger warning: Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the existing jail facility isn't secure enough to prevent fights, with inmates able to move around inside too freely. Trigger warning: Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the existing jail facility isn't secure enough to prevent fights, with inmates able to move around inside too freely.
Driver of pickup truck in deadly Christmas Parade crash appears before judge
Dionte Neal: Knowing all that Breon Pass did before me has helped a lot
Reidsville High School's standout freshman Dionte Neal sat down with HighSchoolOT to discuss his early high school success on both the gridrion and basketball court and what it's like to have it along side his cousin Kendre Harrison. Neal also spoke about how the example set by Breon Pass is going to continue to help him.
