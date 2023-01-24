Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man hit by vehicle near 75th and Binford
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit by a vehicle Friday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, IMPD confirmed. Police responded to the 6400 block of E. 75th Street, near 75th and Binford Boulevard, around 6:30 a.m. A man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle....
cbs4indy.com
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of murder more than two years after he sought out officers and confessed to stabbing his boyfriend to death, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span of 9 hours that left man, woman dead
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides over the span of nine hours in Indianapolis. Just after midnight, IMPD officers found 23-year-old Jaylin Smith shot to death with a gun next to his body in a neighborhood near 38th and Post. One neighbor...
Court docs: Muncie man slapped toddler, held gun to woman’s head
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after police say he repeatedly hit and yelled at a young child and told a woman that he would kill her. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Cory Seats, an officer with the Muncie Police Department wrote that they first learned about the […]
cbs4indy.com
Conviction rates in Marion County
The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. The drugs were found during an investigation at a home in the 800 block of N. LaSalle Street. IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
cbs4indy.com
Experts recommend reading to children as early as possible
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD asks for help identifying driver in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a Chevy Camaro accused of striking and injuring a pedestrian on Michigan Street on Tuesday before fleeing the scene. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the...
Police cancel Silver Alert for woman missing from Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police have canceled the statewide Silver Alert issued in the search for a woman missing from Delaware County. The Muncie Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Peggy Wright. There was no additional information immediately available. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There...
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– A fatal two-vehicle car accident has occurred in Grant County on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East. The Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gas City Police all responded to the crash with their initial investigation concluding that a Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
WIBC.com
Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
cbs4indy.com
INDOT hopes to make Pendleton Pike safer with median and more in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — In about a year, Pendleton Pike in Lawrence will begin a major transformation. It will be a long road but INDOT and city leaders believe it’s worth it. The project would stretch five miles on Pendleton Pike, from I-465 to 65th Street. The idea is to make the stretch of road safer for drivers and pedestrians.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD credits technology in quick arrest following deadly downtown stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is behind bars accused of murder following a deadly stabbing in downtown Indianapolis. Around 1 a.m. along South Illinois Street, police said a dispute between several people ended with one man stabbed to death along the sidewalk. “This incident that occurred was between people that...
IMPD: Baby from abduction is safe, non-custodial parent in custody
UPDATE (1/25/2023): IMPD confirms the 3-month-old child has been located and is safe. Lawrence Whitsitt is in police custody. Police thanked the public for their assistance in this case. ———————————– INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have […]
Comments / 0