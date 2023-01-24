Read full article on original website
Inland Empire Law Enforcement Agencies Announce “Death in Disguise” Fentanyl Campaign
Fentanyl: death in disguise. “The days of experimentation and recreational drug use, those days are over,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. Early Thursday, law enforcement officials from across the Inland Empire met in Riverside to announce their new campaign to highlight the dangers of this deadly drug.
Local Clinic Recruiting More Medical Practitioners Amid Shortage in Coachella Valley
“I’ve been there 4 years and this is my 4th different doctor which I think is kind of unusual.”. A local resident says he is frustrated after yet another change in health care providers. “So I made another appointment to see my doctor, and I went in and there’s...
Riverside County, Local Organizations Provide Elderly Mental Health Services Following Mass Shootings
“I think everyone is surprised any time some form of mass shooting occurs, especially when it involves children and our seniors,” Riverside University Health System Older Adult Systems of Care Administrator Tony Ortego shared. Within 48 hours, 19 people have been killed by mass shootings in California. In Monterey...
Riverside County Conducts Annual Homeless Population Count, Increase Seen Last Year
“They’ve all been open to the receiving of services,” Riverside County Housing Workforce Solutions Deputy Director Michael Walsh shared. “Their number one question is, ‘I want to find a place to live.’”. Homelessness across Riverside County is growing. “When I was a kid, I never...
600+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Coachella
(CNS) – An outage knocked out power to more than 600 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Coachella area Tuesday, but most had their electricity restored by midday. The utility alerted the public at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday that 645 customers were affected by the outage. By noon, power was...
New Bill Would Make Electronics Easier To Fix, Reducing Waste
Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman introduced the Right to Repair Act (Senate Bill 244) late Wednesday, a bill that would provide Californians the resources they need to fix electronics, keeping electronic waste out of the scrap heap and money in consumer pockets. Similar to other repair legislation around the country, the bill would address the growing problems of unrepairable consumer and electronic products, ranging from cell phones to home appliances.
Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households
CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio...
Supervisors Seek Action to Stem Tide of Criminal Case Dismissals
(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the Executive Office to identify possible solutions to the cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County and request that California’s chief justice meet with local officials for a reality check on the impact resulting from the county’s deficit of judicial resources.
Magnitude-4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu
(CNS) – A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu early Wednesday morning, giving thousands of residents a rude awakening and prompting Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct a 470-square- mile survey of the city that turned up no signs of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m.,...
Disease Outbreak Impacts County’s Largest Animal Shelter
(CNS) – Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is under siege from a contagious pathogen that’s causing canines to suffer severe respiratory illness, which has turned fatal in multiple instances, authorities said Tuesday, prompting a call for help from the public to foster healthy shelter pets to lower their exposure risks.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 SoCal Weather Briefing
Your SoCal ‘Tuesday Morning’ Weather Briefing!. The Coachella Valley will be under all sunshine today with light winds, dry air and near normal high temperatures. More of the same tomorrow. Santa Ana winds will pick-up a bit on Thursday with sunny skies, upper-60s.
Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for Fifth Time in Seven Days
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose 1.1 cents to $4.423 Thursday, one day after recording its largest increase since Oct. 4, 2.6 cents. The average price has risen five of the past seven days and is 4.7 cents...
Board Starts Process of Setting up Special Tax District to Benefit Eastern CV
(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate...
Tractor-Trailer Flips on Interstate Transition in Eastvale
EASTVALE (CNS) – A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in Eastvale, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector. The Costco tractor-trailer went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 15 transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
10 Residences Shelter-In-Place in Mecca Due To Ruptured Gas Line
(CNS) – A shelter-in-place order was established for 10 residences in Mecca Thursday after gas line was ruptured during construction in the area. Firefighters responded at around 2 p.m. to the 91000 block of Painted Canyon Court, where an exterior gas line had been ruptured, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Punctured Gas Line Prompts Fire Crews to Cordon off MoVal Construction Site
MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A gas main was ruptured Wednesday by a construction crew working in Moreno Valley, prompting Riverside County Fire Department crews to clear the site until the line could be shut off. The breach was reported about 1:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of Bethany Road,...
