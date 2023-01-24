Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
MLive.com
Michigan basketball stinging after another close loss: ‘We know we’re a good team’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan, trailing Purdue by seven points midway through the second half, needed a stop. The defense was sound throughout the possession, with Kobe Bufkin poking the ball out of bounds at one point before contesting a 3 at the end of the shot clock. It missed, but Purdue’s Zach Edey beat Hunter Dickinson to the rebound.
It was struggle for Indiana, but unlike many times in recent years, the Hoosiers found a way to win this one
MINNEAPOLIS — You can remember ‘em, can’t you, probably off the top of your head. Indiana State at home. At IPFW. The list goes on. Times in recent years when Indiana played poorly and lost. On Wednesday night at The Barn in Minnesota, the Hoosiers were without...
thedailyhoosier.com
‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory
MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan
Take a look at how defensive lineman Ted Hammond fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M defenses.
thedailyhoosier.com
Minnesota down to seven scholarship players vs. Indiana
The losses keep mounting for Minnesota. Indiana has played a significant stretch of the season without starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, but it could be worse. The Golden Gophers will be down to just seven scholarship players when they face the Hoosiers on Wednesday evening (9 p.m. Eastern, BTN).
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Stanford commit recaps positive official visit to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are putting their final touches on the 2023 recruiting class while beginning to add to its 2024 group. Let’s break it down for you in today’s Recruiting Roundup:. Stanford DL commit recaps Michigan OV. One of the final players on Michigan’s 2023...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: An ‘ugly win’ vs. Iowa, guarding with a fishnet
EAST LANSING – Sometimes you take your win, say your thanks and move on. That’s what Tom Izzo is doing after his team didn’t play its best game but still managed to pull out a 63-61 win over Iowa on Tuesday night. Here are some notable quotes...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota
IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Here's What Coach Yasir Rosemond Said After Indiana's Win over Minnesota
For the first time in his college coaching career, Indiana assistant Yasir Rosemond had to call all the shots on Wednesday night at Minnesota after head coach Mike Woodson couldn't go because of COVID. He helped guide the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory. Here is the transcript and video from his postgame press conference.
The Top-Ten Highest Rated Recruits Remaining On Michigan's Roster
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has secured some highly-rated recruits during his time at Michigan, and these are the highest-rated recruits still on the active roster heading into 2023.
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach
The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff
Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job. Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball's showdown against No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will face its biggest test of the season to date as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Crisler Center on Thursday night. The Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) need résumé-building wins — and few come better than...
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
