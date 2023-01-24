ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Minnesota down to seven scholarship players vs. Indiana

The losses keep mounting for Minnesota. Indiana has played a significant stretch of the season without starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, but it could be worse. The Golden Gophers will be down to just seven scholarship players when they face the Hoosiers on Wednesday evening (9 p.m. Eastern, BTN).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota

IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff

Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job.  Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy