Philadelphia, PA

Richie Karstien ’23 Midfielder of Exeter (PA) commits to Iona

1/25/2023 READING, PA – ’23 Exeter High School (PA) midfielder Richie Karstein has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Iona University. Karstein, an All-Academic team member at Exeter, is having a stellar high school career for his school team and Blak Widow LC. Richie looks forward to the challenges of D1 lacrosse at Iona next season.
READING, PA
Jack O’Neill ’23 FOGO of Archmere Academy (DE) commits to Wagner

1/25/2023 WEST CHESTER, PA – Archmere Academy (DE) 2023 faceoff/midfielder Jack O’Neill has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Wagner College. O’Neill, a 2x 1st team all conference midfielder for Archmere, was named 2nd Team All State in 2022. Jack, who played for both PA Roughriders Elite and Coastal Lacrosse Academy in his club career, plans to study Business next year at Wagner.
CLAYMONT, DE
Delaware County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University

Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to DELCO Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
5 Unique Must-Try Restaruants in New Hope, PA

- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
NEW HOPE, PA
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Exemption Moves Plans Forward for Cobbs Creek Golf Course

Zoning changes requested by the Cobbs Creek Foundation were recommended for approval at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course last week by the Philadelphia City Planning Commission. The changes would exempt the property for a year and a half from restrictions that normally don’t allow site-clearing on steep slopes to prevent erosion and runoff. Taller buildings and fences would also be allowed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Montco School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Union Horse Company of Doylestown Township and Vicinity

The Union Horse Company was founded circa 1835 at the Turk’s Head Hotel “for detecting and apprehending horse thieves and other villains.” Between 1851 and 1860 there were more than 44 such companies in Bucks County, at least one in every town and township. In the early days, members or “detectives” investigated claims of stolen or missing horses or horse equipment, but by the year 1920 the organization was primarily social, attracting a wide variety of men including farmers, townsfolk, judges, police officers and politicians. There still exist today numerous other local horse companies such as those in Newtown, Furlong and Plumsteadville.
DOYLESTOWN, PA

