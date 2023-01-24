Read full article on original website
toplaxrecruits.com
Richie Karstien ’23 Midfielder of Exeter (PA) commits to Iona
1/25/2023 READING, PA – ’23 Exeter High School (PA) midfielder Richie Karstein has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Iona University. Karstein, an All-Academic team member at Exeter, is having a stellar high school career for his school team and Blak Widow LC. Richie looks forward to the challenges of D1 lacrosse at Iona next season.
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
toplaxrecruits.com
Jack O’Neill ’23 FOGO of Archmere Academy (DE) commits to Wagner
1/25/2023 WEST CHESTER, PA – Archmere Academy (DE) 2023 faceoff/midfielder Jack O’Neill has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Wagner College. O’Neill, a 2x 1st team all conference midfielder for Archmere, was named 2nd Team All State in 2022. Jack, who played for both PA Roughriders Elite and Coastal Lacrosse Academy in his club career, plans to study Business next year at Wagner.
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Delaware County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University
Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to DELCO Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
Vatican honors Philadelphia shrine with status as a basilica
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia learned this week the Vatican announced that it was giving a shrine in the city’s Germantown section — that has served as a focal site of prayer and pilgrimage for countless Catholics here and around the country — a new title. It will now be known as the Basilica...
Daughter of WCU Basketball Hall of Famer Follows in Her Father’s Footsteps
Abington’s Cire Worley, who will continue her basketball career at UMass Lowell, is following in the footsteps of her father, West Chester University Hall of Famer Eric Worley, writes Joey Piatt for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Worley played at Central High School before being recruited by West Chester University. He...
Flags Will Fly At Half Staff For Iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has ordered all United States flags in the City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to be displayed at half-staff all of this week in memory of famed Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat. It’s a very well-deserved honor. I truly believe that there are many who do not...
PhillyBite
5 Unique Must-Try Restaruants in New Hope, PA
- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Colonial Farmhouse With Spectacular Private Garden in Newtown
A uniquely historical and scenic Bucks County residence has just hit the market, and it is the perfect spot for those who love the outdoors. Hortulus Farm is arguably one of the most spectacular private gardens on the American East Coast. Built in 1793, it is one of the most antique homes that has been made livable for a modern family.
Exemption Moves Plans Forward for Cobbs Creek Golf Course
Zoning changes requested by the Cobbs Creek Foundation were recommended for approval at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course last week by the Philadelphia City Planning Commission. The changes would exempt the property for a year and a half from restrictions that normally don’t allow site-clearing on steep slopes to prevent erosion and runoff. Taller buildings and fences would also be allowed.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Montco School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
buckscountyherald.com
The Union Horse Company of Doylestown Township and Vicinity
The Union Horse Company was founded circa 1835 at the Turk’s Head Hotel “for detecting and apprehending horse thieves and other villains.” Between 1851 and 1860 there were more than 44 such companies in Bucks County, at least one in every town and township. In the early days, members or “detectives” investigated claims of stolen or missing horses or horse equipment, but by the year 1920 the organization was primarily social, attracting a wide variety of men including farmers, townsfolk, judges, police officers and politicians. There still exist today numerous other local horse companies such as those in Newtown, Furlong and Plumsteadville.
New details emerge in Philly’s ‘Boy in the Box’ mystery
Joseph Augustus Zarelli was one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the in Philadelphia for 65 years. If you don’t know his name, then maybe you know him as “The Boy in the Box,” because that is how everyone knew him for all those years that he was a great mystery.
PA Fish & Boat Commission Authorizes Grant to Remove Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek in Newtown
The Neshaminy Creek will soon see a change made by the commission. Bucks County will soon see a change to one of its bodies of water as state authorities move to make changes to the environment. Staff writers from Explore Venango wrote about the impact on local waterways. During its...
Boy Scout Camp Delmont Sale Unlikely to Go to Developers
The Cradle of Liberty Boy Scouts Council based in Wayne, Delaware County is looking to sell its 750-acre Camp Delmont so it can contribute $6.8 million toward a $2.5 billion national Boy Scouts of America sex abuse settlement, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The camp, under a conservation...
Gwen Knapp, Prominent Sports Reporter and Philadelphia Inquirer Columnist Remembered
Wilmington-native Gwen Knapp, a prominent sportswriter and The Philadelphia Inquirer and The San Francisco Chronicle columnist, died on January 20 aged 61, writes Kevin Draper for The New York Times. Knapp spent close to three decades reporting on sports, nearly a decade of that as an editor and a reporter...
