Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Wealth Manager Moneyfarm Appoints Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Company Chair
Digital wealth manager Moneyfarm announced that it has appointed Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Chair. Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, DBE, CVO, FRSE, “brings considerable experience to the role. She is the Founder and Executive Chair of fintech Snoop and was the CEO of Virgin Money from 2007 to 2018, leading the company to IPO.”
crowdfundinsider.com
France: AMF Comments on Investment Crowdfunding – “An Investment of Conviction”
The French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has posted a comment on its website commenting on investment crowdfunding. The AMF notes to change to online capital formation under EU harmonized rules or European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation (ECSPR). The AMF explains:. Crowdfunding: a regime undergoing transition. Crowdfunding, initially...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech Firm Konsentus Launches Operations in the MENA Region
Open Ecosystem RegTech provider, Konsentus, establishes its MENA regional base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “to provide open data infrastructure and technology services to regulators and financial services providers in the Kingdom and surrounding territories.”. The team is “led by Managing Director MENA, Konsentus, Saleh Alhammad, who has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Exchange Luno Cuts 35% of Staff, Citing Tough Market Conditions
Digital asset exchange Luno will reportedly be cutting 35% of Its staff. Luno’s management stated that the upcoming job cuts will impact company workers in all supported regions. Luno is part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG) and reports having over ten million customers globally. Luno further noted that...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Link Fund Solutions to Adopt Milestone Group’s pControl Oversight Platform
Milestone Group, the global provider of Oversight and Backup NAV solutions to the investment management industry, has announced that the UK’s largest independent Authorised Corporate Director (ACD), Link Fund Solutions, will “adopt its pControl™ Oversight platform.”:. pControl™ Oversight will “allow Link Fund Solutions (LFS) to independently...
crowdfundinsider.com
Here is the List of European Crowdfunding Platforms Approved Under ECSPR
In November 2021, pan-European crowdfunding rules became actionable after approval by the European Union in 2020. Under the new rules, or European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation (ECSPR), a platform may raise up to €5 million from investors in all member states. This opens up investment crowdfunding to over 300 million EU citizens. The industry has heralded the new rules as a transformative event – a change in policy that took around 9 years of advocacy from industry insiders. At the same time, ECSPR is foundational to the concept of European monetary union – the ability for goods and capital to flow seamlessly across the EU.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Pine Labs Acquires Enterprise Platform from Bengaluru’s Saluto Wellness Private Ltd
Merchant commerce omnichannel company, Pine Labs announced that it has acquired a proprietary enterprise platform from Bengaluru-based Saluto Wellness Private Limited. This acquisition will “boost the capabilities of Pine Labs’ Issuing Business under the Qwikcilver brand, enabling it to strengthen its offerings across employee rewards and recognition, customer loyalty programs, and channel partner programs for medium and large enterprises.”
crowdfundinsider.com
LendInvest, British Business Bank Partner on Building More Homes, Financed by HSBC
LendInvest (LSE:LINV) has announced a partnership with the British Business Bank to aid in the building of more homes, financed by HSBC, according to a note from the Fintech. LendInvest states that HSBC will provide £100 million for LendInvest’s development finance program. The project is supported by theBritish Business Bank’s ENABLE Guarantee program. This will increase LendInvest’s total Funds under Management to more than £3.6 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Announces New CEO as Founding CEO Jason Gardner Becomes Executive Chairman
Simon Khalaf has been appointed as Marqeta’s (NASDAQ:MQ) new CEO, effective January 31, 2023. Previously Marqeta’s Chief Product Officer, Khalaf will also be joining Marqeta’s board of directors. Marqeta’s founding CEO Jason Gardner will now become the Executive Chairman of Marqeta. Gardner was previously Chairman as well...
crowdfundinsider.com
tado°, a European Firm Focused on Intelligent Home Climate Management, Secures €43M
Tado°, the European firm focused on intelligent home climate management, announces the completion of a new funding round of EUR 43 million and its plans to become profitable in 2023. In this investment round Trill Impact Ventures, Bayern Kapital, Kiko Ventures, and Swisscanto join as new investors. Since its...
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s B2B Fintech Alaan Secures $4.5M via Pre-Series A Round
UAE-based Alaan, the spend management platform for Middle Eastern businesses, announced that it has raised $4.5 million pre-Series A funding, “backed by Presight Capital, Y Combinator, and angel investors.”. Together with the $2.5 million seed round last year, Alaan has “raised a total of $7 million in equity.”
crowdfundinsider.com
ICYMI: Wefunder was Approved to Provide Crowdfunding Services in Europe
Wefunder, one of the largest securities crowdfunding platforms in the US, has received regulatory approval to operate in the European Union. Wefunder is the first Funding Portal to cross the Atlantic and gain approval to provide online capital formation services. Wefunder has been sharing its ambition to operate in Europe...
crowdfundinsider.com
FV Bank Introduces Cross-Border FX Payments Service
FV Bank, the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to Fintech and blockchain firms, has announced “the launch of their cross-border foreign exchange (FX) payments service for its U.S. and international account holders.”. The new offering...
crowdfundinsider.com
AQRU Teams Up with Maple to Bring Receivables Financing On-Chain
One of the oldest types of commercial financing is now on-chain. Managed by AQRU, a subsidiary of listed firm AQRU plc, the receivables financing pool launches with Intero Capital Solutions LLC as the sole borrower. Uncorrelated with crypto markets and secured by the underlying receivables, the pool enables lenders “to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Germany: Robo-Advisor Ginman Looks to Expand into Digital Assets
Ginman, a Germany-based Robo-advisor, is looking to expand into digital assets, according to a note from the firm. Ginman historically has focused on equities – more specifically, ETFs or exchange-traded funds. As it seeks to add digital assets as an investment option, Ginman has added Markus Pertlwieser to its...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech: Citco Group of Companies Selects Fenergo’s Platform for Onboarding, KYC
The Citco group of companies has moved to streamline the client onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes after agreeing to a deal with digital transformation business, Fenergo, “to integrate its client lifecycle management (CLM) platform across Citco.”. Citco, which claims to be one of the world’s largest Asset...
crowdfundinsider.com
Girts Straujums: CEO at UK’s WeavePay Says Fintech Platforms Are Still Not Addressing All Customer Needs
We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.
crowdfundinsider.com
QED Investors Backs QuickNode $60 Million Series B, Valuation Pegged at $800 million.
QuickNode, a company that claims to provide the “most performant, scalable, reliable blockchain node infrastructure on earth,” has raised $60 million in a Series B round. Nontable Fintech VC QED Investors participated in funding the Miami-based firm, which was led by 10T. The firm was valued at $800 million.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Platform
Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit has “selected the firm’s Validus platform to provide market abuse monitoring on the exchange.”. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Deribit claims it is among the largest cryptocurrency options...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Pay Partners with DT One to Enable Crypto Mobile Top-Up Service
Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment service powered by Binance, announced its partnership with DT One, a B2B micropayments platform. DT One is powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, and gift cards. This partnership will “enable more than 90 million Binance users to top up their mobile...
Comments / 0