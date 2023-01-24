Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Student Found With Gun in Backpack at A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun on Wednesday. According to Kannapolis Police, a student at the school told officials another student had a firearm in their backpack. A school resource officer was notified and located the 14-year-old student.
WBTV
York County residents struggling to find housing
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
WBTV
WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Javonte Williams
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 2 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Responds To Homicide In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northeast Charlotte. According to CMPD, the killing happened in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road Tuesday night. CMPD was called to a gas station on the corner of W. Sugar Creek and Cinderella Road around 10:30 p.m., close...
Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits
If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions
MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
wccbcharlotte.com
Annual Homeless Count Happening In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers are hitting the streets across Charlotte to get a snapshot of the number of people experiencing homelessness. It’s called the Point-in-Time count. The data is collected every year and turned over to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). Local organizations that provide help for the homeless population rely on this count in order to secure federal funding.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
WBTV
Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers continue to persist in local and state government. Real estate agent Anabell Rodriguez tells WBTV non-English speaking families often must rely on a child to translate government...
VIDEO: Heart-pulsing moments when officers exchange gunfire with North Carolina woman
**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO** CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a Charlotte woman last year was released on Tuesday. South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies Sgt. Winterhalter said the woman killed was sleeping when officers […]
‘It’s not fair’: Activists protest rising rent costs in Charlotte
Protestors from a group called Renters Rising took their message to the lobby of the corporate office of Invitation Homes in north Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
New Report Shows Number Of CLT Passengers ‘Headed In The Right Direction’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The numbers are rolling in. 48,000,000 passengers stepped walked through Charlotte-Douglas last year. It’s a staggering statistic considering 2020 had only 27,000,000 passengers. “Definitely more people for sure,” said traveler Andrew Miller. Miller and his family are taking a Monday night flight. “I’m heading...
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Advocates look for people to become foster parents amid childcare crisis in NC
CHARLOTTE — Advocates are looking for more people to step up to become foster parents as North Carolina experiences a childcare crisis, they say. “I know exactly what it’s like to be a child in the foster care system and to desperately want a family,” said Mikaila Reinhardt with Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.
'They've taken technology to another level to be able to rip people off': BBB warns of parking ticket scam in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it's a...
WCNC
Everyone counts: Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties to hold annual point-in-time count
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Many communities are beginning their point-in-time counts this week. Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties will exercise the counts on Tuesday, Jan. 24. As part of the process, volunteers fan out through those counties looking to count unsheltered individuals. The count is important to secure federal...
Game-Changing: Mecklenburg County leaders provide $99 million in COVID-19 funds
CHARLOTTE — In a presentation that felt like an awards ceremony, Mecklenburg County leaders presented 75 community groups and nonprofits with more than $99 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county opened applications for the COVID-19 relief funding in October and received more than $450 million in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Indian Land Teacher Charged with Drug Trafficking
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teacher at Indian Land High School and a second suspect were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking and other crimes, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tirzah Church Road based...
Comments / 6