ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Student Found With Gun in Backpack at A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun on Wednesday. According to Kannapolis Police, a student at the school told officials another student had a firearm in their backpack. A school resource officer was notified and located the 14-year-old student.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

York County residents struggling to find housing

Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Javonte Williams

Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 2 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Responds To Homicide In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northeast Charlotte. According to CMPD, the killing happened in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road Tuesday night. CMPD was called to a gas station on the corner of W. Sugar Creek and Cinderella Road around 10:30 p.m., close...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits

If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions

MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Annual Homeless Count Happening In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers are hitting the streets across Charlotte to get a snapshot of the number of people experiencing homelessness. It’s called the Point-in-Time count. The data is collected every year and turned over to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). Local organizations that provide help for the homeless population rely on this count in order to secure federal funding.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers continue to persist in local and state government. Real estate agent Anabell Rodriguez tells WBTV non-English speaking families often must rely on a child to translate government...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

VIDEO: Heart-pulsing moments when officers exchange gunfire with North Carolina woman

**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO** CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a Charlotte woman last year was released on Tuesday. South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies Sgt. Winterhalter said the woman killed was sleeping when officers […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

New Report Shows Number Of CLT Passengers ‘Headed In The Right Direction’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The numbers are rolling in. 48,000,000 passengers stepped walked through Charlotte-Douglas last year. It’s a staggering statistic considering 2020 had only 27,000,000 passengers. “Definitely more people for sure,” said traveler Andrew Miller. Miller and his family are taking a Monday night flight. “I’m heading...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Indian Land Teacher Charged with Drug Trafficking

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teacher at Indian Land High School and a second suspect were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking and other crimes, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tirzah Church Road based...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy