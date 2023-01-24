ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Hoppy100
3d ago

Good..... don't need it, DIDNT need it. Small school district, and it's the ONLY public school district I've ever heard of having a plane.......huge districts don't even have planes. WASTE of school money, which is tax payer money.....

lefty
2d ago

The assistant superintendent should have to pay back every penny he & his family spent on using the schoolPlane for their personal travels. I mean every penney.

Michelle Keller
2d ago

This just honestly shows the corruption that runs rampant in the GISD school district. Something should be done, and I honestly hope the state takes this matter into their hands with criminal charges. If this was caught and he still faces no kind of punishment, all its done is show them they can get away with things like this.

