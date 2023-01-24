ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnewsnow.com

Chico State's low enrollment poses threat to school funding

CHICO, Calif. - Low student enrollment has been an issue for many college campuses, and Chico State has also felt the impact. The school is now one of the California State Universities that could lose funding due to low enrollment. In a joint meeting between The educational policy and finance...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

New pho restaurant a hit for Chico State students

CHICO, Calif. — Thanh Le was once an engineer in San Jose and Orange County, but he dropped everything to come to Chico and start his own pho business last year. The entrepreneur was attracted to the small-town vibe of the city after his niece attended Chico State. His...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico High parents concerned after school lockdown scare

Chico High, Chico Junior High and Citrus Elementary were locked down for about 20 to 30 minutes before resuming the normal class schedule, but students were shaken up. Chico High parents concerned after school lockdown scare. Chico High, Chico Junior High and Citrus Elementary were locked down for about 20-30...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Longtime Chico bakery bounces back

CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County conducts Point in Time survey of the homeless

CHICO, Calif.- The Continuum of Care (COC) and Butte County employees conducted its bi-annual Point in Time count of the homeless. There were several hubs across the county where homeless people were surveyed. The county needs to complete the survey in order to receive federal funding to help the homeless.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

How one Chico non-profit stepped up to help unhoused residents during this year’s winter storms

Unhoused residents in Chico were pummeled by the slate of winter storms that began the day after Christmas. At the city's sanctioned sites for unhoused residents to camp, many were unable to escape the wind and rain that knocked down their tents. The city designated these campsites early last year with the intent of providing a sanctioned camping option for unhoused residents who were deemed ineligible to stay at other shelters.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Enforcement and cleanup at Teichert Ponds set to begin next week

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will begin their enforcement and cleanup efforts of the homeless camps at Teichert Ponds beginning next week. In a press release sent to Action News Now, City Manager Mark Sorensen detailed the weeks-long process of talks and discussion between the City of Chico and the plaintiffs involved in the Warren v. Chico settlement.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lockdowns lifted at Greenville schools after potential threat

GREENVILLE, Calif., - 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Plumas Unified School District reports that the lockdown for the schools in Greenville have been lifted after the Plumas County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of a potential threat. The Plumas Unified School District Superintendent's Office tells Action News Now that the lockdowns were...
GREENVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff readies for revived Chinese New Year celebration

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time in over 80 years, a Red Bluff foundation is organizing a special Chinese New Year’s event this coming Saturday, Jan. 28. The Chew family has been in Tehama County since 1865. One of the three remaining Chews in Red Bluff, Jessica Chew, launched the “Helen and Joe Chew Foundation” in 2021 in honor of her grandparents.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Local sanctuary works to ease stray cat crisis in Glenn County

ORLAND, Calif — Glenn county officials are dealing with an increase in stray animals. On Friday, county animal control officials said that some local stray dogs have been sent to the Tehama County Care Center in Red Bluff, and cats will no longer be accepted at Glenn County's animal shelter.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Boys Basketball beats Yuba City behind sharp three-point shooting

Chico Boys Basketball made nine triples in its 72-47 victory over Yuba City. With the win, the Panthers snap a two-game skid. Chico Boys Basketball drains nine triples in dominant win over Yuba City. Chico Boys Basketball made nine triples in its 72-47 victory over Yuba City. With the win,...
CHICO, CA

