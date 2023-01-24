Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State's low enrollment poses threat to school funding
CHICO, Calif. - Low student enrollment has been an issue for many college campuses, and Chico State has also felt the impact. The school is now one of the California State Universities that could lose funding due to low enrollment. In a joint meeting between The educational policy and finance...
krcrtv.com
New pho restaurant a hit for Chico State students
CHICO, Calif. — Thanh Le was once an engineer in San Jose and Orange County, but he dropped everything to come to Chico and start his own pho business last year. The entrepreneur was attracted to the small-town vibe of the city after his niece attended Chico State. His...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico High parents concerned after school lockdown scare
Chico High, Chico Junior High and Citrus Elementary were locked down for about 20 to 30 minutes before resuming the normal class schedule, but students were shaken up. Chico High parents concerned after school lockdown scare. Chico High, Chico Junior High and Citrus Elementary were locked down for about 20-30...
actionnewsnow.com
Longtime Chico bakery bounces back
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
actionnewsnow.com
Cal Water's goal of saving 15% of water has been met, not all districts reached this level
New numbers from Cal Water say we have met the goal of conserving 15% of our water. As a whole, Cal Water customers saved 16.5% of their water in December 2022 compared to the same time in 2020. The percentage of water saved varies from district to district, but 15 regions reached the 15% goal.
actionnewsnow.com
Bakery bounce-back: Chico's Tin Roof bakery is back in the bread making business
Tin Roof bakery is producing bread three days a week again after being bought out by West Coast Sourdough. Tin Roof bakery is producing bread three days a week again after being bought out by West Coast Sourdough, but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County conducts Point in Time survey of the homeless
CHICO, Calif.- The Continuum of Care (COC) and Butte County employees conducted its bi-annual Point in Time count of the homeless. There were several hubs across the county where homeless people were surveyed. The county needs to complete the survey in order to receive federal funding to help the homeless.
mynspr.org
How one Chico non-profit stepped up to help unhoused residents during this year’s winter storms
Unhoused residents in Chico were pummeled by the slate of winter storms that began the day after Christmas. At the city's sanctioned sites for unhoused residents to camp, many were unable to escape the wind and rain that knocked down their tents. The city designated these campsites early last year with the intent of providing a sanctioned camping option for unhoused residents who were deemed ineligible to stay at other shelters.
actionnewsnow.com
A new sign posted in front of the alternative homeless site brings good spirits to the people there
CHICO, Calif. - The sign has been up less than a week, but it's garnered a lot of attention since then, from cars passing by-- to the people living at the alternative site. Ashley Annthreewit has been staying at the homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton Road since September. "We've...
actionnewsnow.com
Ranchers hoping for big payday at Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale amid livestock inflation spikes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale is underway. The 82nd year brought the livestock community together from around the nation at the Tehama District Fairgrounds. Last year, the event organizers said they had record sales and many ranchers told Action News Now they’re hoping for...
actionnewsnow.com
Enforcement and cleanup at Teichert Ponds set to begin next week
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will begin their enforcement and cleanup efforts of the homeless camps at Teichert Ponds beginning next week. In a press release sent to Action News Now, City Manager Mark Sorensen detailed the weeks-long process of talks and discussion between the City of Chico and the plaintiffs involved in the Warren v. Chico settlement.
actionnewsnow.com
Reported records breach could impact more than 3,500 patients at Chico Immediate Care
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Immediate Care Medical Center, Incorporated (CICMC) is informing the public of a security incident that may have impacted more than 3,500 of it's patients last year. According to officials, the investigation of the security incident revealed that a former employee of the clinic who had access...
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
actionnewsnow.com
Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Lockdowns lifted at Greenville schools after potential threat
GREENVILLE, Calif., - 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Plumas Unified School District reports that the lockdown for the schools in Greenville have been lifted after the Plumas County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of a potential threat. The Plumas Unified School District Superintendent's Office tells Action News Now that the lockdowns were...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff readies for revived Chinese New Year celebration
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time in over 80 years, a Red Bluff foundation is organizing a special Chinese New Year’s event this coming Saturday, Jan. 28. The Chew family has been in Tehama County since 1865. One of the three remaining Chews in Red Bluff, Jessica Chew, launched the “Helen and Joe Chew Foundation” in 2021 in honor of her grandparents.
krcrtv.com
Local sanctuary works to ease stray cat crisis in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif — Glenn county officials are dealing with an increase in stray animals. On Friday, county animal control officials said that some local stray dogs have been sent to the Tehama County Care Center in Red Bluff, and cats will no longer be accepted at Glenn County's animal shelter.
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Boys Basketball beats Yuba City behind sharp three-point shooting
Chico Boys Basketball made nine triples in its 72-47 victory over Yuba City. With the win, the Panthers snap a two-game skid. Chico Boys Basketball drains nine triples in dominant win over Yuba City. Chico Boys Basketball made nine triples in its 72-47 victory over Yuba City. With the win,...
