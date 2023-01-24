Read full article on original website
Guest 123
3d ago
I used to love watching him golf. Many years he would be waiting at the bus stop.His dress code wasn’t hard to recognize him. He was on the news several times. Seemed to be a very nice person. R.I. P.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric appliance pushDavid Heitz
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Parks crew uncovers 50-year-old tennis practice wall at Alice Sweet Thomas Park
By Rylee DunnA parks maintenance crew in Arvada stumbled upon a historical artifact recently when they uncovered a 50-year-old tennis practice wall at Alice Sweet Thomas Park while performing regular maintenance. Arvada's Director of Vibrant Communities and Neighborhoods Enessa Janes said her department was considering the possibility of restoring the wall.Janes said the wall was discovered during renovation of the tennis courts at Alice Sweet Thomas Park. A team was removing damaged siding and exposed the wood paneling underneath it, revealing the old practice wall."I'm not familiar with the historical significance," Janes said. "The tennis courts were built in 1974;...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
KDVR.com
2 carjacked in Lakewood parking lot, mother says
The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports. The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports.
Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions including cliff divers
Casa Bonita is gearing up for reopening and is in need of its ever-so-popular cliff divers for the grand entertainment as well as hundreds of other staff members.
Mother, daughter carjacked at Cherry Creek North
She was dropping her mom off at her car on the third floor of the Clayton Lane Garage. That's when several armed men surrounded her vehicle.
Westword
After 27 Years, Oblio's Pizzeria in Park Hill Has a New Owner
Dawn McKay can finally retire from her 27-year-old pizza joint in Park Hill, but Oblio's second act is just beginning, thanks to new owner Drew Leach. "They have been a staple in the community. It's established, and I am excited to be part of it," says Leach, who will take over Oblio's, at 6115 East 22nd Avenue, starting February 1. "It's a dream come true."
Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location
AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder
Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster
By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.
KDVR.com
Man sentenced after killing 2 in police chase
Nicholas Villarini has been sentenced to 40 years after hitting and killing to bystanders during a car chase. Alex Rose reports. Nicholas Villarini has been sentenced to 40 years after hitting and killing to bystanders during a car chase. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's...
Cold case: Who murdered Paul Cortez 12 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a cold case murder from 2010.
Can you help? Cole neighborhood restaurant Randall's struggles to stay open
Randall’s in Denver’s Cole neighborhood has been serving up Cajun-inspired cuisine for nearly two decades. But the neighborhood restaurant is in danger of closing soon.
9News
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/24/23)
We look into a claim, making rounds on social media and TV, that there's a human trafficking gang at Denver airport. - Denver rental licenses.
South Suburban Parks and Rec searches for sculptures to display
(Littleton, Colo.) Local artists are invited to apply for South Suburban Parks and Recreation’s 2023 Art on Loan to display sculptures at the Goodson Recreation Center and Hudson Gardens. Selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium for their display.
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
Popculture
Donovan Garcia Dead at 15: Rising Boxer Dies in Crash
Donovan Garcia, a promising young boxer died after a Colorado car crash earlier this month. He was just 15. He died from serious brain injuries on Jan. 17, six days after he was in a car crash. "Donovan was loved by the boxing community and many more," Garcia's obituary reads....
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Denver
DENVER — Denver Police officers are looking for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run Wednesday evening that left a pedestrian seriously injured. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Franklin Street, according to the Medina Alert. The suspect vehicle was described as a...
Denver teen charged as adult in double shooting that left 16-year-old girl dead
A Denver 17-year-old has been charged as an adult and is accused of shooting two people, killing one and leaving her body behind a dumpster in late December.
Comments / 5