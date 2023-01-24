Read full article on original website
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
"Dreams come true," the S.W.A.T. actor wrote as he introduced his newborn daughter to the world Shemar Moore is introducing his baby girl to the world! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, shared the first photo of newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post Wednesday celebrating her arrival. "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he holds the newborn close to his face. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Watch Craig Melvin's Son Delano Interview Chris Paul for Nightly News: Kids Edition
"My dad is still my hero," Chris Paul told Craig Melvin's son, Delano, during their chat for Nightly News: Kids Edition Craig Melvin's son stepped up to interview an NBA star and didn't break a sweat. The Today personality's 8½-year-old son Delano appears as a correspondent for Nightly News: Kids Edition, sitting down with the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul in a fun interview clip shared with PEOPLE exclusively. "What were you like as a kid?" Delano asks. "It's probably a different answer, if you ask me and if you ask my parents," the NBA star...
Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money
Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
Georgia woman steals the show on 1st episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s a recap.
Charity Lawson made an impression in a stunning pink gown when she got out the limo, and she made sure to tell Zach about her love for Columbus, the city she calls home.
Nia Long Says She Was Told She Looked 'Too Old' Next to Drew Barrymore for Charlie's Angels
"You can't do everything, and every opportunity isn't for you," Nia Long said of missing out on 2000's Charlie's Angels Nia Long is dismissing "the biggest fattest lie" that she turned down a role in Charlie's Angels — and sharing the real reason why she did not costar with Drew Barrymore in the 2000 action movie. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published last Friday, Long, 52, denied an internet rumor that she passed on a starring role in Charlie's Angels to instead make Martin Lawrence's Big...
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
