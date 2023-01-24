Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 04:03:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 715 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continued to fall over northern Big Island between Honokaa and Hawi. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, mainly in the Kohala Mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kukuihaele, Waipio Valley, Waimanu Valley, Pololu Valley, Halaula, and Paauilo. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 AM HST if flooding persists.
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. East wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing snow Saturday. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Through 1 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Friday night could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Yankton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Gusts continue to gradually weaken across the region, allowing the advisory to be expired.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 8 to 14 inches the mountains. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives Friday night. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Friday night could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. The heaviest snowfall will occur through midday Friday and again Friday night through Saturday morning. * WHERE...Northern Clearwater Mountains and Southern Clearwater Mountains. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero Friday night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
High Wind Watch issued for Western Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Western Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Winds 50 to 65 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Aleutians. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of strong east to southeasterly winds are likely Saturday afternoon and evening as a deep North Pacific low pushes a front through the western Aleutians. Expect winds to diminish somewhat Saturday evening as they shift southerly before a second round of potentially high south to southwesterly winds arrives on the back side of the low early Sunday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Polk, Grant, Mahnomen, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Polk; Grant; Mahnomen; Pennington; Red Lake; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Areas of blowing snow, with visibilities around a half mile at times in open country. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce the visibility at times, mainly in open country. In town conditions will be much better.
Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EST. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Lexington and Richland Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Congaree River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs on parts of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. At 13.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs over much of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is near crest and will slowly fall to 5.2 feet by Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Gregory, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Gregory; Yankton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Charles Mix, Bon Homme and Yankton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
