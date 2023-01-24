Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 8 to 14 inches the mountains. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives Friday night. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Friday night could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

