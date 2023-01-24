Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the Flathead Valley and 4 to 8 inches for Flathead Lake and the Mission Valley. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives Friday evening. Localized blizzard conditions are possible across the Flathead Valley and the east shore of Flathead Lake, where wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Additional accumulations of up two inches. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 1 PM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, through 1 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick.

