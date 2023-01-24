Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Harrison; Henry; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Woodford Slick Spots Continue Light snow overnight has led to slick roadways in parts of the Blue Grass, with the most significant traffic problems on the north side of the Lexington metro and into the Georgetown area. Please use caution, especially on untreated surfaces. Reduce speed and be on the lookout for slick, snowy patches of roadway. Sunshine and temperatures rising above freezing will help road crews to clear the roads this morning.

ANDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO