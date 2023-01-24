Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Harrison; Henry; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Woodford Slick Spots Continue Light snow overnight has led to slick roadways in parts of the Blue Grass, with the most significant traffic problems on the north side of the Lexington metro and into the Georgetown area. Please use caution, especially on untreated surfaces. Reduce speed and be on the lookout for slick, snowy patches of roadway. Sunshine and temperatures rising above freezing will help road crews to clear the roads this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
