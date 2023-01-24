Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 14:22:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow. Visibility reduced to one half mile at times in blowing snow. * WHERE...Denali south of McKinley Village. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will continue south of McKinley Village with an additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Polk, Grant, Mahnomen, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Polk; Grant; Mahnomen; Pennington; Red Lake; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Areas of blowing snow, with visibilities around a half mile at times in open country. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce the visibility at times, mainly in open country. In town conditions will be much better.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives early Saturday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult and negatively affect commuters in this area.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with 8 to 14 inches the mountains. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives early Saturday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero Friday night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. The heaviest snowfall will occur through midday Friday and again Friday night through Saturday morning. * WHERE...Northern Clearwater Mountains and Southern Clearwater Mountains. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero Friday night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches for locations below 3000 feet. Above 3000 feet, additional accumulations between 2 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Mullan, Lookout Pass, Osburn, Wallace, Kellogg, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, St. Maries, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Motorists with plans to travel over Lookout Pass on Friday and Friday night should monitor pass conditions closely through Idaho 511. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest accumulations will occur on this morning with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour. By Friday evening, 6 to 12 inches of accumulation are expected above 3000 feet. An additional 2 to 4 inches will likely fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning with rapidly falling temperatures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 04:03:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 715 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continued to fall over northern Big Island between Honokaa and Hawi. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, mainly in the Kohala Mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kukuihaele, Waipio Valley, Waimanu Valley, Pololu Valley, Halaula, and Paauilo. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches, with 1 to 2 feet in the mountains. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives Friday night. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Through 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero Friday night could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Gregory, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Gregory; Yankton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Charles Mix, Bon Homme and Yankton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:37:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline Patchy Dense Fog Possible This Morning Patchy fog has developed over the North Bay Valleys and across portions of the East Bay. Visibility reductions of 1/2 to 3/4 of a mile has been reported, with local reductions to 1/4 mile possible. Patchy fog should persist through the morning hours before dissipating. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
