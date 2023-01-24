Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Harrison; Henry; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Woodford Slick Spots Continue Light snow overnight has led to slick roadways in parts of the Blue Grass, with the most significant traffic problems on the north side of the Lexington metro and into the Georgetown area. Please use caution, especially on untreated surfaces. Reduce speed and be on the lookout for slick, snowy patches of roadway. Sunshine and temperatures rising above freezing will help road crews to clear the roads this morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Fulton; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
