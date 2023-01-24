Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult and negatively affect commuters in this area.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Peola, Cloverland Road, Anatone, and Mountain Road. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing and drifting snow with poor visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-28 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin this afternoon, then transition to freezing rain in the evening. Precipitation should taper off by early Saturday morning. The greatest snow and ice amounts are expected near Crooked Creek.
Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EST. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Lexington and Richland Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Congaree River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs on parts of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. At 13.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs over much of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is near crest and will slowly fall to 5.2 feet by Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Polk, Grant, Mahnomen, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Polk; Grant; Mahnomen; Pennington; Red Lake; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Areas of blowing snow, with visibilities around a half mile at times in open country. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce the visibility at times, mainly in open country. In town conditions will be much better.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches, with 1 to 2 feet in the mountains. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives Friday night. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Through 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero Friday night could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives early Saturday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 8 to 14 inches the mountains. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives Friday night. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Friday night could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Nezperce, Winchester, Craigmont, and Soldiers Meadow Road. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...The heaviest snow will fall this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Additional periods of snow Friday afternoon will be limited to elevations mainly above 4000 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will persist Friday night into Saturday with up to an additional 3 inches.
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with 8 to 14 inches the mountains. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives early Saturday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero Friday night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 04:03:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 715 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continued to fall over northern Big Island between Honokaa and Hawi. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, mainly in the Kohala Mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kukuihaele, Waipio Valley, Waimanu Valley, Pololu Valley, Halaula, and Paauilo. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 AM HST if flooding persists.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches for locations below 3000 feet. Above 3000 feet, additional accumulations between 2 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Mullan, Lookout Pass, Osburn, Wallace, Kellogg, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, St. Maries, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Motorists with plans to travel over Lookout Pass on Friday and Friday night should monitor pass conditions closely through Idaho 511. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest accumulations will occur on this morning with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour. By Friday evening, 6 to 12 inches of accumulation are expected above 3000 feet. An additional 2 to 4 inches will likely fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning with rapidly falling temperatures.
Wind Advisory issued for Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. The heaviest snowfall will occur through midday Friday and again Friday night through Saturday morning. * WHERE...Northern Clearwater Mountains and Southern Clearwater Mountains. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero Friday night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Gregory, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Gregory; Yankton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Charles Mix, Bon Homme and Yankton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Yankton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Gusts continue to gradually weaken across the region, allowing the advisory to be expired.
