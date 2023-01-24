Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the Flathead Valley and 4 to 8 inches for Flathead Lake and the Mission Valley. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives Friday evening. Localized blizzard conditions are possible across the Flathead Valley and the east shore of Flathead Lake, where wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Additional accumulations of up two inches. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 1 PM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, through 1 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 8 to 14 inches the mountains. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives Friday night. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Friday night could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. East wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing snow Saturday. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Through 1 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Friday night could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Polk, Grant, Mahnomen, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Polk; Grant; Mahnomen; Pennington; Red Lake; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Areas of blowing snow, with visibilities around a half mile at times in open country. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce the visibility at times, mainly in open country. In town conditions will be much better.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. The heaviest snowfall will occur through midday Friday and again Friday night through Saturday morning. * WHERE...Northern Clearwater Mountains and Southern Clearwater Mountains. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero Friday night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 04:03:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 715 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continued to fall over northern Big Island between Honokaa and Hawi. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, mainly in the Kohala Mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kukuihaele, Waipio Valley, Waimanu Valley, Pololu Valley, Halaula, and Paauilo. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake; Porter Period of Snow Showers and Blowing Snow Through Early Afternoon A period of moderate to briefly heavy-falling snow is expected within snow showers through early afternoon. The rather short duration of the heavier snow bursts should result in only minor accumulations, with isolated amounts up to an inch. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph late this morning will result in sharply reduced visibilities within some of the snow, as well as some blowing snow. Since untreated roads will likely become at least lightly snow covered, anyone planning to drive through early afternoon should leave extra travel time.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 07:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:37:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline Patchy Dense Fog Possible This Morning Patchy fog has developed over the North Bay Valleys and across portions of the East Bay. Visibility reductions of 1/2 to 3/4 of a mile has been reported, with local reductions to 1/4 mile possible. Patchy fog should persist through the morning hours before dissipating. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
Comments / 0