Omaha, NE

WOWT

La Vista police chief responds to Ryan Larsen death petition

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The mother of Ryan Larsen is petitioning to have her son presumed dead in what may be an attempt to go after the school district. The 11-year-old boy disappeared on May 17, 2021, after leaving La Vista West Elementary School. Tammi Larsen filed a petition on Jan. 10 in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead because of the care he needed as a child with autism.
LA VISTA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omahan recovering after blind date assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha chefs named as semifinalists for the James Beard awards

OMAHA, Neb. — Related video above: Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink. A chef at a popular pop-up dinner series in Omaha has been nominated for a national award. Kane Adkisson of kanō was named Wednesday as a semifinalist for the Emerging Chef Award as part of the 2023 James Beard Awards.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

People donate groceries, money to Omaha senior faced with 25% rent hike

Since a report from KETV investigates, there's been an outpouring of support for a woman in a senior living facility. She told us she can barely afford groceries or soap because of the rate increase at Keystone Villas. Now, she says, people's support is overwhelming. A lady had dropped off...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crash into turning vehicle kills 68-year-old Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 68-year-old man died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha. Police said Clarence Hadley of Omaha, driving a 2015 Ford Escape, was attempting a left turn at 38th and Cuming streets at 3:23 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2005 Infiniti G35X driven by a 20-year-old Omaha man.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
OMAHA, NE

