OMAHA — A 68-year-old Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at 38th and Cuming streets. Clarence Hadley was turning left onto North 38th Street in a 2015 Ford Escape when a westbound Infiniti G35x struck the Ford, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO